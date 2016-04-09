0
Stock video
Adult man hand holding something, open empty male hand isolated over white background, offering a product or gift.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15768025
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:08Adult man hand holding something, open empty male hand isolated over white background, offering a product or gift.
4k00:10Hand of woman with pipette drop of serum or hyaluronic acid on gray background. Hands of a beautiful woman dripping serum collagen.
4k00:07Playing cards unusual, interesting trick showing by wizard known as kardistri on black background
Related stock videos
4k00:10Back View of the Thoughtful Businessman wearing a Suit Standing in His Office, Contemplating Next Big Business Deal, Looking out of the Window. Business District Panoramic Window View
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
hd00:12Amazed european man shocked, saying WOW. Handsome guy with stylish hairdo surprised to camera over blue background.
hd00:06Young male business man is waiting for a meeting. Hand with a clock close up. Waits. Looks at the clock, time.
hd00:10Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
hd00:11The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Creative Young Man wearing Glasses Draws Charts on His Whiteboard. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Fans clapping hands to cheer their favorite basketball team on the stands of the professional stadium. Stadium is made in 3D and animated.