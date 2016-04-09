0
Stock video
Everybody loves donuts, four hands reaching and taking sweet sugary donuts from polka dotted table surface, tasty bakery doughnuts overhead top view shot.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15767917
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|91.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:09Male and female hands taking sweet tasty donuts served on a plate, doughnuts are homemade with strawberry and chocolate topping, top view of the table.
hd00:14Top view of sweet donuts with chocolate and strawberry topping served on a plate, hands taking tasty dessert
hd00:13Man taking sweet sugary donuts from rustic wooden kitchen table, tasty bakery doughnuts overhead top view shot.
hd00:13catering company preparing large numbers of food, delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant.
4k00:06Male and female hands taking sweet tasty donuts served on a plate, doughnuts are homemade with strawberry and chocolate topping, top view of the table.
Related stock videos
4k00:21Loving happy mom teaching cute kid daughter learning kneading dough with rolling pin, funny child girl helping mother preparing cookies cooking baking pastry playing in modern kitchen at home
4k00:06Cute funny small mixed race children son and daughter learn kneading dough with hands having fun help happy parents in kitchen, african family with little kids prepare cake cooking together at home
4k00:08Happy family mom dad and kid daughter kneading dough baking pastry play with flour cooking together, young parents teaching child girl learning prepare cookies laughing having fun in modern kitchen
4k00:07In the Kitchen: Family of Four Cooking Muffins Together. Mother and Daughter Mixing Flour and Water to Create Dough for Cupcakes, Father, Son Preparing Paper Lines for Pans. Children Helping Parents
hd00:17Grandmother cooking, preparing dough in flour, granny hands close up. Senior woman baking pastry in her home kitchen.
4k00:08Happy young woman wear apron kneading dough for pizza with hands flour baking pastry at home, smiling lady housewife cooking in modern kitchen alone preparing pie cake or handmade cookies on table