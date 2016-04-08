 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Man preparing garden soil with cultivator tiller, new seeding season on organic home vegetable farm

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15762100
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV142.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES - APRIL 18, 2013: man slice a fallen tree trunk with chainsaw to make timber
hd00:08LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES - APRIL 18, 2013: man slice a fallen tree trunk with chainsaw to make timber
boiling on the fire
hd00:06boiling on the fire
Man preparing garden soil with cultivator tiller, new seeding season on home vegetable farm
hd00:14Man preparing garden soil with cultivator tiller, new seeding season on home vegetable farm
Inedible forest poisonous mushrooms. Forest mushrooms
4k00:16Inedible forest poisonous mushrooms. Forest mushrooms
Sawn tree trunk in the forest close up. The trunk of the tree was only cut down and left sawdust around
hd00:06Sawn tree trunk in the forest close up. The trunk of the tree was only cut down and left sawdust around
Preparing coffee with bonfire during a camp in nature. Overhead view of firewood burning and coffee machine with hot coffee and steam.
hd00:19Preparing coffee with bonfire during a camp in nature. Overhead view of firewood burning and coffee machine with hot coffee and steam.
Gardening trowel in heavy rain
hd00:36Gardening trowel in heavy rain
A fisherman’s halt, food is being prepared, a mini fire is made. Camping fishing
4k00:13A fisherman’s halt, food is being prepared, a mini fire is made. Camping fishing
See all

Related stock videos

Farmer inspects his crop of potatoes hands stained with earth.
4k00:23Farmer inspects his crop of potatoes hands stained with earth.
Using manure in the home garden. Composting horse manure. Gardener's hands
hd00:14Using manure in the home garden. Composting horse manure. Gardener's hands
Thorny rose flower stem and blurred gardener man digging ground soil in spring garden. Focus on plant. Static shot. video clip.
hd00:14Thorny rose flower stem and blurred gardener man digging ground soil in spring garden. Focus on plant. Static shot. video clip.
Man digging soil then carrying to wheelbarrow.
hd00:12Man digging soil then carrying to wheelbarrow.
Man sweeping brooming and cleaning his dirty backyard with broom in the evening to remove junk and leaves
hd00:06Man sweeping brooming and cleaning his dirty backyard with broom in the evening to remove junk and leaves
Men prepare a garden bed and put garlic
hd00:18Men prepare a garden bed and put garlic
Peasant man with watering can draw water from water reservoir barrel in garden. Gardener guy care plants in drought summer time. Static shot.
hd00:18Peasant man with watering can draw water from water reservoir barrel in garden. Gardener guy care plants in drought summer time. Static shot.
Gardener hand with water hose nozzle tool watering flower bed near bower in garden yard. Handheld closeup shot. 4K
4k00:06Gardener hand with water hose nozzle tool watering flower bed near bower in garden yard. Handheld closeup shot. 4K

Related video keywords