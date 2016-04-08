0
Stock video
Man preparing garden soil with cultivator tiller, new seeding season on organic home vegetable farm
B
- Stock footage ID: 15762097
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|179 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.2 MB
