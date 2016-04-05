 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman seeding onions in organic vegetable garden, young adult female planting seeds in the arable soil.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15688762
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV364.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV26.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Destroying concrete construction with demolition hammer
4k00:14Destroying concrete construction with demolition hammer
See all

Related stock videos

Farmer hands planting to soil tomato seedling in the vegetable garden. On the background a watering can for irrigation. Organic farming and spring gardening concept
4k00:14Farmer hands planting to soil tomato seedling in the vegetable garden. On the background a watering can for irrigation. Organic farming and spring gardening concept
Farmer hands planting for planting seeds in the garden. Close-up of a girl's hands putting seeds in the ground. The concept of organic farming and spring gardening
4k00:10Farmer hands planting for planting seeds in the garden. Close-up of a girl's hands putting seeds in the ground. The concept of organic farming and spring gardening
Woman Hand Touching Green Grass in Rice Fields. Slow Motion.
hd00:08Woman Hand Touching Green Grass in Rice Fields. Slow Motion.
SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP LENS FLARE Female hand touching beautiful wheat at gorgeous golden light morning. Woman caressing crops growing on organic farm in Tuscany, Italy. Plants swaying at dreamy sunrise
4k00:26SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP LENS FLARE Female hand touching beautiful wheat at gorgeous golden light morning. Woman caressing crops growing on organic farm in Tuscany, Italy. Plants swaying at dreamy sunrise
Farmer hands planting to soil tomato seedling in the vegetable garden. Close-up shot
4k00:12Farmer hands planting to soil tomato seedling in the vegetable garden. Close-up shot
Woman and child hand planting small tree in the soil together.
4k00:22Woman and child hand planting small tree in the soil together.
Palm oil seeds on women farmer hand.
4k00:09Palm oil seeds on women farmer hand.
Woman's hand running through wheat field. Girl's hand touching wheat ears closeup.Harvest concept. Harvesting. Slow motion video footage 240 fps. Full HD 1080
hd00:25Woman's hand running through wheat field. Girl's hand touching wheat ears closeup.Harvest concept. Harvesting. Slow motion video footage 240 fps. Full HD 1080
Same model in other videos
Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:26Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:25Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
4k00:20Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Businesswoman using mobile phone and drinking coffee in dark office interior
hd00:11Businesswoman using mobile phone and drinking coffee in dark office interior
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
hd00:12Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
hd00:14Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality goggles headset immersing VR cyberspace
4k00:19Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality goggles headset immersing VR cyberspace
Businesswoman ringing hotel reception bell, warm retro toned footage
4k00:05Businesswoman ringing hotel reception bell, warm retro toned footage

Related video keywords