 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cultivated field of young green wheat in the morning, close up footage of growing plants with sunlight flare.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15659218
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV644.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV34.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

green lush grass under the spray of rain
hd00:20green lush grass under the spray of rain
Green field background in close up view in village farm. Fresh nature scenery. Agriculture landscape.
hd00:16Green field background in close up view in village farm. Fresh nature scenery. Agriculture landscape.
Green field background in close up view in village farm. Fresh nature scenery. Agriculture landscape.
hd00:16Green field background in close up view in village farm. Fresh nature scenery. Agriculture landscape.
Spring field. Close-up of wheat ears. Beautiful rye field in golden light. Field and forest plants. Botanical walks. Awakening nature. Wheat ears sway in the wind. Spring harvest.
4k00:09Spring field. Close-up of wheat ears. Beautiful rye field in golden light. Field and forest plants. Botanical walks. Awakening nature. Wheat ears sway in the wind. Spring harvest.
Fresh new green grass sliding shot, macro view
hd00:17Fresh new green grass sliding shot, macro view
Earth landscape, growth and natural environment concept - Fresh grass on a sunny green field at sunrise, nature background
4k00:21Earth landscape, growth and natural environment concept - Fresh grass on a sunny green field at sunrise, nature background
Green Grass Dolly 02 Circular Dolly R
hd00:15Green Grass Dolly 02 Circular Dolly R
Beautiful spring day, green grass growing in meadow, camera slowly moves along grass
hd00:20Beautiful spring day, green grass growing in meadow, camera slowly moves along grass
See all

Related stock videos

The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
Farmer hand holding leaf of cultivated plant. Hands holding pile of arable soil. Agriculture, gardening or ecology concept.
hd00:28Farmer hand holding leaf of cultivated plant. Hands holding pile of arable soil. Agriculture, gardening or ecology concept.
Male hand touching a golden wheat ear in the wheat field. Young man's hand moving through wheat field. Boy's hand touching wheat during sunset. Slow motion. 4k footage.
4k00:09Male hand touching a golden wheat ear in the wheat field. Young man's hand moving through wheat field. Boy's hand touching wheat during sunset. Slow motion. 4k footage.
agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
4k00:24agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
Agriculture. Farmer in a green field, holding fertile soil in his hands. Farmer checks the fertile soil. Agriculture concept. Farmer and young green plants. Fertile black soil. Farmer in the field
hd00:14Agriculture. Farmer in a green field, holding fertile soil in his hands. Farmer checks the fertile soil. Agriculture concept. Farmer and young green plants. Fertile black soil. Farmer in the field
Farmer hands planting for planting seeds in the garden. Close-up of a girl's hands putting seeds in the ground. The concept of organic farming and spring gardening
4k00:10Farmer hands planting for planting seeds in the garden. Close-up of a girl's hands putting seeds in the ground. The concept of organic farming and spring gardening
Aerial view of farmer using digital tablet and monitoring centre pivot irrigation on large scale vegetable farm
4k00:19Aerial view of farmer using digital tablet and monitoring centre pivot irrigation on large scale vegetable farm
Steadicam shot: Farmers - a man and a woman walking across the field at sunset. Carry a tree seedling, a watering can and a shovel. Concept - work in the garden, volunteering, a new life
hd00:34Steadicam shot: Farmers - a man and a woman walking across the field at sunset. Carry a tree seedling, a watering can and a shovel. Concept - work in the garden, volunteering, a new life

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

portrait of piglet and proud farmer. concept of organic , organic food and passion for work . animal or nature human connection with nature
4k00:14 portrait of piglet and proud farmer. concept of organic , organic food and passion for work . animal or nature human connection with nature
A man holds a biological sprout of life in his labor hands with the ground for planting, on a green background, concept: lifestyle, farming, ecology, bio, love, tradition, new life.
4k00:14A man holds a biological sprout of life in his labor hands with the ground for planting, on a green background, concept: lifestyle, farming, ecology, bio, love, tradition, new life.
Cinematic shot of young male farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields.
4k00:20Cinematic shot of young male farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields.
Cinematic close up shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.
4k00:12Cinematic close up shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.

Related video keywords