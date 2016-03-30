 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Are you on a diet message on a dinner plate, top View of male hands at the table holding fork and a knife as dieting concept.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15564463
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV358.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV27 MB

Visually similar stock footage

You are on a diet message on a dinner plate, male hand with fork and knife over dinning table, top view footage.
hd00:24You are on a diet message on a dinner plate, male hand with fork and knife over dinning table, top view footage.
Top view of nervous hungry male hands at dinner table holding fork and a knife above empty flat white plate, dieting concept.
hd00:27Top view of nervous hungry male hands at dinner table holding fork and a knife above empty flat white plate, dieting concept.
You are what you eat, dieting concept, top view of male hands with fork and knife at dining table
hd00:27You are what you eat, dieting concept, top view of male hands with fork and knife at dining table
Sales - Writing with marker on green screen - Business concept handwriting animation
4k00:08Sales - Writing with marker on green screen - Business concept handwriting animation
Crypto currency, bitcoin green color. BTC, Bit Coin. Blockchain technology, bitcoin mining. Macro shot of rotating bitcoins
4k00:13Crypto currency, bitcoin green color. BTC, Bit Coin. Blockchain technology, bitcoin mining. Macro shot of rotating bitcoins
24 hours service flat icon on finger over blur green tree in park, Business full time service concept
hd00:2924 hours service flat icon on finger over blur green tree in park, Business full time service concept
Retirement plan. Hands writing 401k on a piggy bank.
hd00:15Retirement plan. Hands writing 401k on a piggy bank.
A person holding a green 5 percent discount icon.
hd00:10A person holding a green 5 percent discount icon.
See all

Related stock videos

Male chef hand pressing juicy burger dripping sauce and yolk in slow motion. American Burger with Egg and fresh vegetables, served in restaurant, close-up view, Full hd
hd00:25Male chef hand pressing juicy burger dripping sauce and yolk in slow motion. American Burger with Egg and fresh vegetables, served in restaurant, close-up view, Full hd
Plastic versus reusable cutlery concept: Male hands shows disposable plastic sets side by side, removes them, and places a metal fork and knife set in their place, on a walnut table top.
4k00:26Plastic versus reusable cutlery concept: Male hands shows disposable plastic sets side by side, removes them, and places a metal fork and knife set in their place, on a walnut table top.
Man is putting a cups in dishwasher and pushing baskets in dishwasher. Top view, close-up hand.
4k00:12Man is putting a cups in dishwasher and pushing baskets in dishwasher. Top view, close-up hand.
Dad and son are putting a dishes in dishwasher together in the kitchen, Side view.
4k00:21Dad and son are putting a dishes in dishwasher together in the kitchen, Side view.
Dishwasher baskets with dirty white dishes and cutlery. Close-up view.
4k00:11Dishwasher baskets with dirty white dishes and cutlery. Close-up view.
Hands mashing avocado in bowl with a fork. Table top view footage. Healthy food cooking
hd00:17Hands mashing avocado in bowl with a fork. Table top view footage. Healthy food cooking
A man eats from an empty plate. Plate, knife, fork. Top view
hd00:26A man eats from an empty plate. Plate, knife, fork. Top view
Male hand decorates yogurt with raspberry and goji in ceramic bowl on white wooden background. Side view, close up.
hd00:16Male hand decorates yogurt with raspberry and goji in ceramic bowl on white wooden background. Side view, close up.

Related video keywords