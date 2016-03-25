0
Stock video
Unrecognizable hooded drug dealer offering small heroin bag and taking money from addicted person, narcotic addict's female point of view footage.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15451612
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|94.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
