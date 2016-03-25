0
Stock video
Female hand is knocking on Sleep Disorder specialist door for a medical exam appointment, woman in front of doctor's office.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15451420
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|236.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:17Female hand knocking at immigration service door, refuge woman in front of national agency seeking for asylum, conceptual footage.
hd00:17Woman knocking on insurance agent office door, young adult caucasian female visiting insurer for an appointment.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
4k00:08Team surgeon at work in operating room. Modern equipment in operating room. Medical devices for neurosurgery.
4k00:18Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
hd00:14Female doctor doing paperwork in the office. Young therapist filling medical checklist sitting at the desk. Health care and insurance concept.
4k00:11Smiling male professional doctor plastic surgeon handshakes female patient agree on surgery. Happy physician in white uniform shake hand of woman at medic checkup visit, medical service trust concept
hd00:28One male and one female nurse attend to an elderly male patient, checking his blood pressure and chatting with him. In the background a nurse and consultant specialist are discussing another patient.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Hands of asian female doctor holding hands female patient lying in bed at hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services.
4k00:17Midsection of asian female physiotherapist treating hand of senior female patient at surgery. physiotherapy, health and healthcare services.