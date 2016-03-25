 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Female hand is knocking on Sleep Disorder specialist door for a medical exam appointment, woman in front of doctor's office.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15451420
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV236.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Female hand knocking on fraud insurance door, woman in front of insurer's office.
hd00:17Female hand knocking on fraud insurance door, woman in front of insurer's office.
Personal banking concept, woman knocking on financial adviser door for an appointment.
hd00:17Personal banking concept, woman knocking on financial adviser door for an appointment.
Female hand knocking at immigration service door, refuge woman in front of national agency seeking for asylum, conceptual footage.
hd00:17Female hand knocking at immigration service door, refuge woman in front of national agency seeking for asylum, conceptual footage.
Woman knocking on insurance agent office door, young adult caucasian female visiting insurer for an appointment.
hd00:17Woman knocking on insurance agent office door, young adult caucasian female visiting insurer for an appointment.
Mortgages concept, female hand knocking on bank office door, mortgage department
hd00:17Mortgages concept, female hand knocking on bank office door, mortgage department
Female hand knocking on the doors of Opportunity, woman taking a business chance concept.
hd00:27Female hand knocking on the doors of Opportunity, woman taking a business chance concept.
Female hand knocking on the New Career door, woman looking for job
hd00:17Female hand knocking on the New Career door, woman looking for job
Female hand knocking on the Recruitment door, woman looking for job
hd00:17Female hand knocking on the Recruitment door, woman looking for job
See all

Related stock videos

Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
4k00:10Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
Team surgeon at work in operating room. Modern equipment in operating room. Medical devices for neurosurgery.
4k00:08Team surgeon at work in operating room. Modern equipment in operating room. Medical devices for neurosurgery.
Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
4k00:18Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
Female doctor doing paperwork in the office. Young therapist filling medical checklist sitting at the desk. Health care and insurance concept.
hd00:14Female doctor doing paperwork in the office. Young therapist filling medical checklist sitting at the desk. Health care and insurance concept.
Multi ethnic medical team performing operation in hospital operating theater
hd00:17Multi ethnic medical team performing operation in hospital operating theater
Smiling male professional doctor plastic surgeon handshakes female patient agree on surgery. Happy physician in white uniform shake hand of woman at medic checkup visit, medical service trust concept
4k00:11Smiling male professional doctor plastic surgeon handshakes female patient agree on surgery. Happy physician in white uniform shake hand of woman at medic checkup visit, medical service trust concept
One male and one female nurse attend to an elderly male patient, checking his blood pressure and chatting with him. In the background a nurse and consultant specialist are discussing another patient.
hd00:28One male and one female nurse attend to an elderly male patient, checking his blood pressure and chatting with him. In the background a nurse and consultant specialist are discussing another patient.
Side view smiling young female patient shaking hands with happy middle aged mature male doctor in white uniform, thanking for help or feeling excited about healthcare treatment results at meeting.
4k00:07Side view smiling young female patient shaking hands with happy middle aged mature male doctor in white uniform, thanking for help or feeling excited about healthcare treatment results at meeting.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Hands of asian female doctor holding hands female patient lying in bed at hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services.
4k00:15Hands of asian female doctor holding hands female patient lying in bed at hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services.
Midsection of asian female physiotherapist treating hand of senior female patient at surgery. physiotherapy, health and healthcare services.
4k00:17Midsection of asian female physiotherapist treating hand of senior female patient at surgery. physiotherapy, health and healthcare services.
Midsection of asian female doctor holding hands of female patient and comforting her at hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services.
4k00:10Midsection of asian female doctor holding hands of female patient and comforting her at hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services.

Related video keywords