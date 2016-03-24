 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Guava (Psidium guajava) tree with leaves and white flower swaying in the wind.

A

By AjayTvm

  • Stock footage ID: 15426481
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Yellow lored Tody Flycatcher bird perched on a branch. Bird shakes its head and looks around. Sing and fly out of the image.
hd00:13Yellow lored Tody Flycatcher bird perched on a branch. Bird shakes its head and looks around. Sing and fly out of the image.
Larval caterpillars
hd00:44Larval caterpillars
Green leaves on branch
hd00:16Green leaves on branch
4K bee on orange blossom collects nectar. Close-up orange tree flower. Amazing nature scene with blooming. Beautiful worker honey bees pollinating wonderful flowers in Seville. Spain-Dan
4k00:224K bee on orange blossom collects nectar. Close-up orange tree flower. Amazing nature scene with blooming. Beautiful worker honey bees pollinating wonderful flowers in Seville. Spain-Dan
Lemon blossoms
hd00:17Lemon blossoms
A close up shot of green leaves
4k00:05A close up shot of green leaves
Slow motion of butterfly sheltering from the rain under a green leaf
hd00:15Slow motion of butterfly sheltering from the rain under a green leaf
Green leaves in raindrops close-up. Tropical rain. 4k footage
4k00:13Green leaves in raindrops close-up. Tropical rain. 4k footage
See all

Related stock videos

Close up of guava leaf. Guava tree.
4k00:10Close up of guava leaf. Guava tree.
Stunning Close Up Raining On Green Tree Leaf or Leaves. Raining On Guava Tree. Big Green Tree On Rain. Heavy Rain And Gentle wind On Green Tree. Its Raining All Day Long.
hd00:14Stunning Close Up Raining On Green Tree Leaf or Leaves. Raining On Guava Tree. Big Green Tree On Rain. Heavy Rain And Gentle wind On Green Tree. Its Raining All Day Long.
Guava fruit on tree branch with green leaves. Green foliage swaying in the wind. young water guava fruit.the remaining interest is still there.Small size fruits.Leaves Wind swinging
4k00:21Guava fruit on tree branch with green leaves. Green foliage swaying in the wind. young water guava fruit.the remaining interest is still there.Small size fruits.Leaves Wind swinging
Silhouette of guava leaves with sunlight reflecting through the leaves.
4k00:11Silhouette of guava leaves with sunlight reflecting through the leaves.
Video clip of Guava flower blooming on the guava trees.
4k00:10Video clip of Guava flower blooming on the guava trees.
A branch of guava tree (Psidium guajava) swaying in the rain.
hd00:14A branch of guava tree (Psidium guajava) swaying in the rain.
A branch of guava tree (Psidium guajava) swaying in the rain.
hd00:10A branch of guava tree (Psidium guajava) swaying in the rain.
Close up of guava leaf. Guava tree.
4k00:13Close up of guava leaf. Guava tree.

Related video keywords