0
Stock video
Guava (Psidium guajava) tree with leaves and white flower swaying in the wind.
A
By AjayTvm
- Stock footage ID: 15426481
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:13Yellow lored Tody Flycatcher bird perched on a branch. Bird shakes its head and looks around. Sing and fly out of the image.
4k00:224K bee on orange blossom collects nectar. Close-up orange tree flower. Amazing nature scene with blooming. Beautiful worker honey bees pollinating wonderful flowers in Seville. Spain-Dan
Related stock videos
hd00:14Stunning Close Up Raining On Green Tree Leaf or Leaves. Raining On Guava Tree. Big Green Tree On Rain. Heavy Rain And Gentle wind On Green Tree. Its Raining All Day Long.
4k00:21Guava fruit on tree branch with green leaves. Green foliage swaying in the wind. young water guava fruit.the remaining interest is still there.Small size fruits.Leaves Wind swinging