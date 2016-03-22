 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Agriculture - food production, harvest wheat, corn, irrigation, sunflower, silo, tractor working, apple, apricot, tomato, sheep, farm animal, pig, piglet, goat, cow. Footages in collage

b

By branislavpudar

  • Stock footage ID: 15380674
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV962.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV120.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV26.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Agriculture - food production, harvest wheat, corn, irrigation, sunflower, silo, tractor working, apple, apricot, tomato, sheep, farm animal, pig, piglet, goat, cow. Footages in collage
4k00:15Agriculture - food production, harvest wheat, corn, irrigation, sunflower, silo, tractor working, apple, apricot, tomato, sheep, farm animal, pig, piglet, goat, cow. Footages in collage
Agriculture - food production, corn grain, irrigation, lettuce, sunflower, silo, wheat, tractor, apple, onion, tomato, grapes and wine, farm animal, pig, sheep, chicken, cow, fish. Footages in collage
4k00:15Agriculture - food production, corn grain, irrigation, lettuce, sunflower, silo, wheat, tractor, apple, onion, tomato, grapes and wine, farm animal, pig, sheep, chicken, cow, fish. Footages in collage
Agriculture - food production, planting corn, soybean, sunflower, harvest wheat, tractor working, tomato, apple, farm animal, cow, pig, chicken, sheep. Montage in collage
hd00:15Agriculture - food production, planting corn, soybean, sunflower, harvest wheat, tractor working, tomato, apple, farm animal, cow, pig, chicken, sheep. Montage in collage
KOH SAMUI ISLAND, THAILAND - 11 JUNE 2019: Big elephant with saddle on the back waiting for tourists for safari in iron corral. The use of animal labor in captivity, traditional asian livestock farm
4k00:25KOH SAMUI ISLAND, THAILAND - 11 JUNE 2019: Big elephant with saddle on the back waiting for tourists for safari in iron corral. The use of animal labor in captivity, traditional asian livestock farm
Agriculture - food production, corn grain, irrigation, sunflower, silo, wheat, tractor working, apple, onion, green beans, cucumber, grape, farm animal, pig, piglet, turkey, cow, fish. Split screen
4k00:15Agriculture - food production, corn grain, irrigation, sunflower, silo, wheat, tractor working, apple, onion, green beans, cucumber, grape, farm animal, pig, piglet, turkey, cow, fish. Split screen
Agriculture livestock farm or ranch. Row of cows eating freshly brought hay on a large cowshed. Dairy cows in a modern barn.
4k00:16Agriculture livestock farm or ranch. Row of cows eating freshly brought hay on a large cowshed. Dairy cows in a modern barn.
Fethiye, Turkey - 17th of January, 2017: 4K Dry beans and other winter foodstuff at the local market
4k00:07Fethiye, Turkey - 17th of January, 2017: 4K Dry beans and other winter foodstuff at the local market
Vegetable stall at the farmers market - Filmed outdoors on a sunny market day in Canada
hd00:17Vegetable stall at the farmers market - Filmed outdoors on a sunny market day in Canada
See all

Related stock videos

Modern technology.4K aerial view directly above a farmer monitoring his corn crop with a tablet
4k00:18Modern technology.4K aerial view directly above a farmer monitoring his corn crop with a tablet
Aerial: Wide and Closeup variety of shots showing harvesting machine cutting down ripe sugarcane crop ready to be transported and refined. Sustainable Biofuel and Organic food concept.
4k00:23Aerial: Wide and Closeup variety of shots showing harvesting machine cutting down ripe sugarcane crop ready to be transported and refined. Sustainable Biofuel and Organic food concept.
Aerial view of a coffee farm. Coffee plantation. Coffee growing.
4k00:10Aerial view of a coffee farm. Coffee plantation. Coffee growing.
4K spectacular straight down zoom out rotating aerial view of two combine harvesters harvesting wheat
4k00:514K spectacular straight down zoom out rotating aerial view of two combine harvesters harvesting wheat
An aerial shot of soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape
4k00:23An aerial shot of soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape
Young Woman Collect Red Mellow Tomatoes. Harvesting In The Greenhouse.
hd00:09Young Woman Collect Red Mellow Tomatoes. Harvesting In The Greenhouse.
Close-up of combine transferring freshly harvested corn into tractor-trailer for transport to the silos, slow motion
hd00:22Close-up of combine transferring freshly harvested corn into tractor-trailer for transport to the silos, slow motion
Corn Seed in Farmer Hands Against Blue Sky at Sunset, Agriculture. Slow Motion Farmer Hands Cupping Maize Kernels in Field After Harvest is Done. Closeup Farm Worker holding maize harvest cereal plant
hd00:23Corn Seed in Farmer Hands Against Blue Sky at Sunset, Agriculture. Slow Motion Farmer Hands Cupping Maize Kernels in Field After Harvest is Done. Closeup Farm Worker holding maize harvest cereal plant

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cinematic close up young male farmer is controlling quality of just harvested fresh corn cob on countryside farm corn fields. Concept of agriculture, nature, cultivation, organic, bio and eco farming
4k00:22Cinematic close up young male farmer is controlling quality of just harvested fresh corn cob on countryside farm corn fields. Concept of agriculture, nature, cultivation, organic, bio and eco farming
Cinematic shot of young male farmer is controlling quality of just harvested fresh corn cob on countryside farm corn fields. Concept of agriculture, nature, cultivation, organic, bio and eco farming
4k00:25Cinematic shot of young male farmer is controlling quality of just harvested fresh corn cob on countryside farm corn fields. Concept of agriculture, nature, cultivation, organic, bio and eco farming

Related video keywords