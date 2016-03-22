 
0

Stock video

Violent attack, unrecognizable hooded male criminal kicking and punching victim on the street, victim's pov while laying on the ground.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15377545
Video clip length: 00:48FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV428.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV32.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Backward travel shot and low angle of an Asian woman walking in the middle of plants and palm trees during a bright afternoon with the amazing sight of the beautiful sky behind her.
hd00:11Backward travel shot and low angle of an Asian woman walking in the middle of plants and palm trees during a bright afternoon with the amazing sight of the beautiful sky behind her.
SLOW MOTION: Woman Tourist taking photograph. Beautiful sky background. Girl Hiker takes pictures with camera in Ural Mountains
hd00:12SLOW MOTION: Woman Tourist taking photograph. Beautiful sky background. Girl Hiker takes pictures with camera in Ural Mountains
Girl dj hand spinning a dj stand, behind her pink blue lights in smoke
4k00:27Girl dj hand spinning a dj stand, behind her pink blue lights in smoke
Zoom in, slow motion view of a woman's silhouette walking on a sandy pathway with her luggage, heading towards the sea shore.
hd00:24Zoom in, slow motion view of a woman's silhouette walking on a sandy pathway with her luggage, heading towards the sea shore.
Silhouette of young mother with a baby stroller enjoying motherhood at sunset. Young woman looking at child in baby stroller on background on sunny sunset, childcare and love.
4k00:31Silhouette of young mother with a baby stroller enjoying motherhood at sunset. Young woman looking at child in baby stroller on background on sunny sunset, childcare and love.
Front view of a young Caucasian woman dancing, back lit against a black background surrounded by dry ice smoke. Sensual and emotional dancer expressing via body language on black background
4k00:14Front view of a young Caucasian woman dancing, back lit against a black background surrounded by dry ice smoke. Sensual and emotional dancer expressing via body language on black background
Girl is sexually wriggling her body. Silhouette. White background. Slow motion
hd00:11Girl is sexually wriggling her body. Silhouette. White background. Slow motion
Silhouette close up male golfer enjoying time golf course vacation resort in summer driving off down fairway sunset shot on RED EPIC, 4K, UHD, Ultra HD resolution
4k00:28Silhouette close up male golfer enjoying time golf course vacation resort in summer driving off down fairway sunset shot on RED EPIC, 4K, UHD, Ultra HD resolution
Related stock videos

SLOW MOTION: Large ocean waves violently crash and break in front of golden lit surfer. Unrecognizable male surfer walks towards ocean waves with surfboard in his hand on a beautiful golden evening.
4k00:15SLOW MOTION: Large ocean waves violently crash and break in front of golden lit surfer. Unrecognizable male surfer walks towards ocean waves with surfboard in his hand on a beautiful golden evening.
Domestic violence, couple fight and man hits woman, spousal abuse
4k00:12Domestic violence, couple fight and man hits woman, spousal abuse
Man bandit in balaclava and hood looking at the camera
hd00:18Man bandit in balaclava and hood looking at the camera
4K Rival gang members face off on city street. A knife gets pulled and is used to threaten.
4k00:234K Rival gang members face off on city street. A knife gets pulled and is used to threaten.
4K Urban thug pointing a knife at camera
4k00:154K Urban thug pointing a knife at camera
4K Rival gang members face off on city street. A knife gets pulled and is used to threaten.
4k00:144K Rival gang members face off on city street. A knife gets pulled and is used to threaten.
Male terrorist covering face standing with gun up and looking at camera in ruined building.
4k00:11Male terrorist covering face standing with gun up and looking at camera in ruined building.
Violent Terrorist Assassin Gunman Aiming War Shooting Rifle Fire
hd00:06Violent Terrorist Assassin Gunman Aiming War Shooting Rifle Fire
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

