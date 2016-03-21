All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
UNITED STATES 1940s: Animated, pan across men in audience / Man turns off projector / Footage of soldiers walking next to truck.
A
By AV Geeks
- Stock footage ID: 15357610
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1280 × 720
|MOV
|83.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.7 MB
