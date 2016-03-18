0
Stock video
Close up of unshaven male looking through living room window, drinking cup of coffee and thinking back of his life, adult caucasian man contemplating.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15279655
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|217.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:14Caucasian woman relaxing at home at the weekend, sitting in a kitchen, by a table, talking on a smartphone. Social distancing in quarantine lock down
hd00:06work aligns with a wall spatula. Home repair. Worker work aligns with a spatula wall. Worker working with putty and spatula work aligns with wall, construction, plaster, repair, plasterboard
4k00:22Happy young teenage lifestyle girl in headphones sings and listening to the music on smartphone. teenager girl in social networks listens to music sitting in a cafe
Related stock videos
4k00:10Luxury lifestyle, success, elegance, tea time concept. Aristocrat sits in luxury interior and drinks tea or coffee. Bearded man in elegant suit in his cabinet. Rich man with calm face enjoys tea time
4k00:18Man drinking coffee at lunchtime. Tired man in a shirt and with an unshaven face holding a white cup of tea
4k00:08Man with beard, dressed in shirt and jacket, sits in cafe on street and waits for someone and looks at camera and waves hand in surprise, cheerfully and joyfully. On table is kettle and cup of tea
4k00:10The patient drinks medicinal tea with sea buckthorn. Unshaven. Unhealthy look. Heat. Dark clothes. Against the background of the interior of the house. Close-up.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultalonebeardbeveragecasualcaucasianclose upcoffeecontemplatecupdaylightdrinkfacial hairintrospectivelifelonelylooklook backmalemanmemorizemindmorningmugnatural lightnostalgiaordinaryoutsidepensivereasonreliveremembersadserioussituationsolitudestubblethinkthink backthoughtfultroubleunderstandunshavenwindow