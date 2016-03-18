0
Stock video
Smartphone mobile phone data synchronization, man syncing files and documents on personal wireless electronic devices at home.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15279295
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|392.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|30 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11hands of an old woman in online banking using a smartphone. Life style. Easy payment via smartphone. Communication through the app for shopping in the store. Woman shopping online with a credit card.
hd00:19Close up of the smartphone in hands of the Caucasian woman and she tapping or texting on the phone outside
4k00:18Asian man gamer medium shot on his hand enjoy playing action online game on smart phone while sitting at his house.technology concept.
hd00:29Smartphone and tablet data synchronization, man syncing files and documents on personal wireless electronic devices at home.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Happy People using Smartphone Devices in World Wide Connected Social Network. Diverse People do E-Business, Communicate, Send Messages. Visualization of Internet Virtual Reality Interconnected Persons
4k00:12Visualization of Information Global Network. Technology Connecting Lines Flows into Digital Communication Space Flying from Mobile Phone. Young Man Uses Smartphone in the Big City. Aerial Drone Shot
4k00:15Big City Businessman Uses Smartphone, Stands on Skyscraper Roof: Visualization of Information Flows and Lines Flying from Mobile Phone into Global Network. Top Down Aerial Elevating Drone Shot.
4k00:10Happy People using Smartphone Devices in World Wide Connected Social Network. Diverse People do E-Business, Communicate, Send Messages. Visualization of Internet Virtual Reality Interconnected Persons
4k00:09Male millennial professional holding modern smartphone texting message in office. Young businessman using helpful mobile apps for business time management organization concept sitting at work desk.
4k00:09Female hands on the street interact with a HUD hologram with text 5G. Woman uses the holographic technology of the future in the smartphone screen on the background of the evening city
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Cheerful businessman using a cell phone in a crowded street. He is checking mails, chats or the news online while walking.
4k00:07Two Women sitting on beach using smartphone smiling and texting best girl friends on mobile phone browsing social media for inspirational travel photos enjoying a relaxing summer vacation
4k00:11Close crop Woman using smartphone browsing social media on mobile phone connecting with friends driving in car on road trip adventure enjoying a relaxing summer vacation