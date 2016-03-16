0
Stock video
Man using mobile smartphone for texting messages, adult male person standing by the window of dark living room sending SMS with smart phone app, selective focus with shallow depth of field.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15230668
Video clip length: 00:37FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|103.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|28.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09Close up of female hands counting a large amount of money by hand, a woman counts cash. Concept of wealth, money like an account, currency.
hd00:27 Close up of a man using mobile smart phone, indoor. Close up of male hands texting on his smartphone in the room during night. Downscale from 4k
Related stock videos
4k00:10Professional Creative Man Sitting at His Desk in Home Office Studio Using Smartphone, Man Using Mobile Phone, Browsing Through Internet, Social Networks / Media. 360 Degree Tracking Arc Shot
4k00:09Male millennial professional holding modern smartphone texting message in office. Young businessman using helpful mobile apps for business time management organization concept sitting at work desk.
4k00:16Happy senior elderly 70s man user holding smart phone watching mobile video calling online looking at screen relaxing on couch at home, older grandparent learn using modern technology gadget concept.
4k00:12Amazed happy businessman receiving sms message reading good news. Excited overjoyed male winner celebrating success looking at smart phone sitting at home office desk. Mobile victory concept
4k00:13A Young Handsome Man Smiles While he Sends a Voice Message Using His Smartphone, Balcony at Night with Tall Building Skyline Lights. Man With Phone Texting and Chatting with App. Technology. Copyspace
hd00:14Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Man is Laying on Couch at Home and Watch on Tablet with Green Screen in Landscape Mode. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Man Typing a Message Using Mobile Phone at Evening Time in Coffee House.Close-Up. Shot on RED Digital Cinema Camera in 4K, ultra-high definition, UHD