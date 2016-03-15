0
Stock video
Sightseeing boat in the canal of Amsterdam - AMSTERDAM / NETHERLANDS JULY 3, 2014
4
By 4kclips
- Stock footage ID: 15222907
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|854.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|318.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|69.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11Amsterdam, North Holland / Netherlands - June 24th, 2019: By the canals of Amsterdam / Canal cruise / Canal building facades / Parked cars and bicycles
4k00:14The romantric canals in the city center of Amsterdam on a sunny day - AMSTERDAM / NETHERLANDS - JULY 20, 2017
4k00:11 June 8, 2020 - Venice, Italy - Unknown tourists stroll among the tourist spots of the lagoon city on a gray rainy day
Related stock videos
4k00:23Amsterdam, Netherlands.. May 1, 2015. Bicycle ride across canals of Amsterdam. Point of view shot. Sunny day.
4k00:38Aerial Zaanse Schans moving past windmills then turning towards mills blades turning by wind sustainable clean energy great tourist attraction Netherlands near Amsterdam drone footage bird-eye view 4k
4k00:30Zaandam Zaanse Schans aerial bird eye helicopter view of the windmills one of the most popular tourist attractions in Netherlands Holland exists of wooden windmills barns houses museum turning blades
hd00:10AMSTERDAM - SEPTEMBER 10: Rush hour in Amsterdam outside Rijksmuseum; tourists walk on the street near sign, SEPTEMBER 10, 2012. In Sept 2012 Rijksmuseum announced its grand reopening for April 14th 2013, after a renovation project of nearly ten years.