 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sightseeing boat in the canal of Amsterdam - AMSTERDAM / NETHERLANDS JULY 3, 2014

4

By 4kclips

  • Stock footage ID: 15222907
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4854.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV318.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV69.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Amsterdam, North Holland / Netherlands - June 24th, 2019: By the canals of Amsterdam / Canal cruise / Canal building facades / Parked cars and bicycles
4k00:11Amsterdam, North Holland / Netherlands - June 24th, 2019: By the canals of Amsterdam / Canal cruise / Canal building facades / Parked cars and bicycles
Gondolas moored on a canal in venice in 2013
hd00:07Gondolas moored on a canal in venice in 2013
Amsterdam canal
hd00:12Amsterdam canal
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 10, 2017: Boat sailing on a canal in Amsterdam
hd00:09AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 10, 2017: Boat sailing on a canal in Amsterdam
The romantric canals in the city center of Amsterdam on a sunny day - AMSTERDAM / NETHERLANDS - JULY 20, 2017
4k00:14The romantric canals in the city center of Amsterdam on a sunny day - AMSTERDAM / NETHERLANDS - JULY 20, 2017
Time Lapse Zoom of Scenic Nyhavn District Day - Copenhagen Denmark - Circa November 2015
4k00:12Time Lapse Zoom of Scenic Nyhavn District Day - Copenhagen Denmark - Circa November 2015
June 8, 2020 - Venice, Italy - Unknown tourists stroll among the tourist spots of the lagoon city on a gray rainy day
4k00:11 June 8, 2020 - Venice, Italy - Unknown tourists stroll among the tourist spots of the lagoon city on a gray rainy day
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - CIRCA 2018: Nyhavn, a 17th-century waterfront, canal and entertainment district in Copenhagen. Colorful houses facades and sailing boats. Sunny summer day.
hd00:22COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - CIRCA 2018: Nyhavn, a 17th-century waterfront, canal and entertainment district in Copenhagen. Colorful houses facades and sailing boats. Sunny summer day.
See all

Related stock videos

Amsterdam aerial sightseeing. Flying above old centre district. Netherlands in 4K.
4k00:29Amsterdam aerial sightseeing. Flying above old centre district. Netherlands in 4K.
Amsterdam, Netherlands.. May 1, 2015. Bicycle ride across canals of Amsterdam. Point of view shot. Sunny day.
4k00:23Amsterdam, Netherlands.. May 1, 2015. Bicycle ride across canals of Amsterdam. Point of view shot. Sunny day.
Aerial Zaanse Schans moving past windmills then turning towards mills blades turning by wind sustainable clean energy great tourist attraction Netherlands near Amsterdam drone footage bird-eye view 4k
4k00:38Aerial Zaanse Schans moving past windmills then turning towards mills blades turning by wind sustainable clean energy great tourist attraction Netherlands near Amsterdam drone footage bird-eye view 4k
Amsterdam canal shot with a drone, rising up
hd00:20Amsterdam canal shot with a drone, rising up
Amsterdam aerial sightseeing. Flying above old centre district. Netherlands in 4K.
4k00:38Amsterdam aerial sightseeing. Flying above old centre district. Netherlands in 4K.
Zaandam Zaanse Schans aerial bird eye helicopter view of the windmills one of the most popular tourist attractions in Netherlands Holland exists of wooden windmills barns houses museum turning blades
4k00:30Zaandam Zaanse Schans aerial bird eye helicopter view of the windmills one of the most popular tourist attractions in Netherlands Holland exists of wooden windmills barns houses museum turning blades
AMSTERDAM - SEPTEMBER 10: Rush hour in Amsterdam outside Rijksmuseum; tourists walk on the street near sign, SEPTEMBER 10, 2012. In Sept 2012 Rijksmuseum announced its grand reopening for April 14th 2013, after a renovation project of nearly ten years.
hd00:10AMSTERDAM - SEPTEMBER 10: Rush hour in Amsterdam outside Rijksmuseum; tourists walk on the street near sign, SEPTEMBER 10, 2012. In Sept 2012 Rijksmuseum announced its grand reopening for April 14th 2013, after a renovation project of nearly ten years.
Aerial top down view Zaanse Schans one of most popular tourist attractions of Netherlands Holland near Amsterdam beautiful drone footage moving up looking down on windmills mills renewable energy 4k
4k00:39Aerial top down view Zaanse Schans one of most popular tourist attractions of Netherlands Holland near Amsterdam beautiful drone footage moving up looking down on windmills mills renewable energy 4k

Related video keywords