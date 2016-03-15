 
0

Stock video

Couple walking on the street pavement, pov time lapse footage, feet walking

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15209944
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV293 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Men's legs in blue jeans and black shoes go along the asphalt road. View from above
hd00:09Men's legs in blue jeans and black shoes go along the asphalt road. View from above
1950s: The "mast" of an oil rig is prepared to be raised up on a wheat field site in 1959.
sd01:061950s: The "mast" of an oil rig is prepared to be raised up on a wheat field site in 1959.
View of commuters' feet on a crowded train. People stepping one by one down the aisle of a commuter railway train. People traveling or commuting on public transit.
hd00:14View of commuters' feet on a crowded train. People stepping one by one down the aisle of a commuter railway train. People traveling or commuting on public transit.
Man falling on the ground
sd00:02Man falling on the ground
Man's Legs Walking Through The Snow
4k00:09Man's Legs Walking Through The Snow
Jerusalem, Israel - September 2013:Tilt up to tunneled alley way in Old City, Jerusalem, pedestrians walking
hd00:21Jerusalem, Israel - September 2013:Tilt up to tunneled alley way in Old City, Jerusalem, pedestrians walking
A close-up of a release button being pressed. The button releases clay for shooters, but this shot can be used for pretty much anything that can go off after the button is being pressed.
4k00:13A close-up of a release button being pressed. The button releases clay for shooters, but this shot can be used for pretty much anything that can go off after the button is being pressed.
Tango dancing couple's feet
hd00:46Tango dancing couple's feet
See all

