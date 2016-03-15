 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman driving car, hands on steering wheel, pov footage of vehicle dashboard and city street.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15209626
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV590.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV35 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Hand adjust the car climate control buttons
4k00:15Hand adjust the car climate control buttons
Backseats in the black interior of a modern car - closeup
4k00:16Backseats in the black interior of a modern car - closeup
Markham, Ontario, Canada October 2016 4K close up of car tire spinning as vehicle drives down the road
4k00:38Markham, Ontario, Canada October 2016 4K close up of car tire spinning as vehicle drives down the road
MOSCOW - CIRCA MAY, 2020: Driver approaches window of takeway restaurant and takes the order.
4k00:20MOSCOW - CIRCA MAY, 2020: Driver approaches window of takeway restaurant and takes the order.
Close up of car side door details
hd00:09Close up of car side door details
Luxury Car Details
hd00:10Luxury Car Details
Automobile on stand for measuring car power. Modern equipment in car servicing
4k00:16Automobile on stand for measuring car power. Modern equipment in car servicing
Passengers sitting in airplane cabin and talking, transportation, tourism
hd00:14Passengers sitting in airplane cabin and talking, transportation, tourism
See all

Related stock videos

POV walking with luggage onto travelator in airport. Looking down at legs and shoes stepping onto a moving walkway to board flight. Carry-on rolling luggage rolling along.
4k00:59POV walking with luggage onto travelator in airport. Looking down at legs and shoes stepping onto a moving walkway to board flight. Carry-on rolling luggage rolling along.
Timelapse of driving through tunnel. Shot from vehicle interior (POV).
hd00:13Timelapse of driving through tunnel. Shot from vehicle interior (POV).
Travelers pushing suitcases on station platform POV
hd00:27Travelers pushing suitcases on station platform POV
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, POV, LENS FLARE: Cheerful woman with rings outstretching her arms through the sunroof of a car during her summer road trip. Carefree young female tourist enjoying a car cruise.
hd00:29SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, POV, LENS FLARE: Cheerful woman with rings outstretching her arms through the sunroof of a car during her summer road trip. Carefree young female tourist enjoying a car cruise.
Woman talks to passenger in the back of car while son drives
4k00:09Woman talks to passenger in the back of car while son drives
Woman packing her luggage into car trunk inside view
hd00:22Woman packing her luggage into car trunk inside view
TOKYO - APRIL 02, 2018: Passenger woman (model released) walk at aisle, come out of commercial airliner, arrive to destination. Empty seats, economy class cabin of low-cost airline
4k00:13TOKYO - APRIL 02, 2018: Passenger woman (model released) walk at aisle, come out of commercial airliner, arrive to destination. Empty seats, economy class cabin of low-cost airline
AUTONOMOUS TESLA CAR, MARCH 2018 - POV: Driving down a busy highway in a high tech self navigating Tesla car. Unrecognizable well dressed businesswoman in sits in autonomous vehicle during rush hour.
4k00:25AUTONOMOUS TESLA CAR, MARCH 2018 - POV: Driving down a busy highway in a high tech self navigating Tesla car. Unrecognizable well dressed businesswoman in sits in autonomous vehicle during rush hour.

Related video keywords