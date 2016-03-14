0
Stock video
Female hand knocking at doctors door, woman in front of general practitioners medical facility, having appointment for ambulance care, physician office visit.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15179134
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|231.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:17Woman knocking on insurance agent office door, young adult caucasian female visiting insurer for an appointment.
hd00:17Female hand is knocking on Sleep Disorder specialist door for a medical exam appointment, woman in front of doctor's office.
hd00:17Female hand knocking at immigration service door, refuge woman in front of national agency seeking for asylum, conceptual footage.
hd00:17Female hand knocking on consulting door, close up steady footage of woman in front of consultant's office.
Related stock videos
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
hd00:53woman taking a shower in slow motion. beautiful girl enjoying the water drops on her hands and throwing the water on herself
hd00:14Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
4k00:10Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
4k00:14Woman and illness old man touch their palms through glass window that separates them. Quarantine for covid19 pandemic. Hope hand and support for recovery of coronavirus. Unrecognizable person, closeup
4k00:18Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Closeup portrait of beautiful woman face with bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:17Closeup portrait of beautiful woman resting head slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon
4k00:14Closeup portrait of beautiful woman smiling bright blue eyes slow motion skincare concept - Red Epic Dragon