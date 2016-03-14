0
Stock video
Successful agricultural production, making profit after harvesting wheat in America, US dollars stacked in pile of harvested wheat grains.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15178918
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|979.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|99.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Wheat harvest profit in USA, american dollar banknotes in pile of harvested wheat plants and grains, successful agricultural production.
4k00:09Successful agricultural production, making profit after harvesting wheat in America, US dollars stacked in pile of harvested wheat grains.
4k00:05Making profit in agriculture business from soybean cultivation in USA, soy beans with american dollar banknotes on rotating plate, 4k uhd 2160p footage
4k00:07Profit from soybean growth and harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed and plants on rotating plate, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:07Making profit from soybeans harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed and plants on rotating plate, slow motion, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:21Profit from soybean growth and harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed and plants on rotating plate, slow motion, 4k uhd footage.