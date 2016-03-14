0
Stock video
Vintage analogue clock mounted on home wall time lapse footage, clock face with hour and minute hand making full turn of twelve hours around the clock, time passing loopable video.
B
- Stock footage ID: 15178696
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,002.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|100.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:13Flat grey watch with moving pink arrow on turquoise background. Clock animation. Time run concept. Flowing time concept.
4k00:30New York, London and Tokyo time, world time zones, three clocks mounted on office wall displaying time, full turn, loopable time lapse footage.
Related stock videos
4k00:20Vintage analog kitchen countdown timer with classical clock face, mechanical drive and acoustic signal, 30 minutes in 20 seconds time lapse shot, natural ticking und ringing sound
4k00:14Close up of a bell from a vintage yellow alarm clock that triggers the alarm. Clock ringing in the morning at the bedroom and blurred windows in the background. Selective focus