 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Businessman knocking on office door, attending business meeting, adult caucasian male in front of the manager's workplace.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 15036796
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV254.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Caucasian male hands in long sleeve jacket twisting pointing fingers arounde on black background, close up isolated
4k00:08Caucasian male hands in long sleeve jacket twisting pointing fingers arounde on black background, close up isolated
Bare Feet on the Wooden Floor Plank
hd00:56Bare Feet on the Wooden Floor Plank
Working process of the leather belt in the leather workshop. Man holding crafting tool and working. Tanner in old tannery. Wooden table background.
hd00:17Working process of the leather belt in the leather workshop. Man holding crafting tool and working. Tanner in old tannery. Wooden table background.
Knitting old woman. Close up hands of elderly woman. Macro soft focus.
hd00:30Knitting old woman. Close up hands of elderly woman. Macro soft focus.
Person rejecting fast food. Man throwing dish with fast food away.
hd00:09Person rejecting fast food. Man throwing dish with fast food away.
not guilty
hd00:22not guilty
Guitarist lightly strums the E string on the guitar in slow motion
hd00:06Guitarist lightly strums the E string on the guitar in slow motion
Guy is typing text message on his smartphone device, close up of hands using thumbs for texting
hd00:20Guy is typing text message on his smartphone device, close up of hands using thumbs for texting
See all

Related stock videos

Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
4k00:25business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
close up business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation in office 4k footage
4k00:09close up business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation in office 4k footage
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Drone Shot of Big Busy Corporate Office with Tow Rows off Businessmen and Businesswomen Working on Desktop Computers. Bright Open Space Office with Businesspeople and Salespeople
Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
4k00:14Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Busy activity in diverse business office with business people working multi tasking in workplace discussing growth ideas and networking with technology
4k00:19Busy activity in diverse business office with business people working multi tasking in workplace discussing growth ideas and networking with technology
Late at Night in Private Office Businessman Works on a Laptop. He Succeeded Internationally by Winning Big Contract. He's Very Happy.
4k00:10Late at Night in Private Office Businessman Works on a Laptop. He Succeeded Internationally by Winning Big Contract. He's Very Happy.
Creative business team brainstorming ideas working together sharing data late at night after hours in modern glass office
4k00:12Creative business team brainstorming ideas working together sharing data late at night after hours in modern glass office
Young businessman arriving at work pushing bicycle through trendy office carrying helmet
4k00:21Young businessman arriving at work pushing bicycle through trendy office carrying helmet

Related video keywords