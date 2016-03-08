0
Stock video
Driving car through city streets at rainy night, bokeh lights and vehicle headlights in different colors
B
- Stock footage ID: 15036748
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|375.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|28.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:19Night traffic lights through window with raindrops. Colorful light reflections on a glass in the rain at night.
hd00:28Driving at night. Windshield view and blurred cars in city. Illuminated front car window with blurred city traffic on town streets.
4k00:12Fuel nozzle inserted in car's gas tank as it's being refueled at gas station pump at night. Closeup, shallow DOF. 4K UHD.
hd00:14Beautiful glittering bokeh in dark blurry background at night. The round colorful bokeh shine from car lights in traffic jam on city street. It reflect lonely capital city lifestyle. Abstract concept.
4k00:21Multicolored lights of the evening city and passing cars through a wet rainy window. Abstract shot of evening city traffic bokeh. Rainy depressive weather. New York, USA