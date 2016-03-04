0
Stock video
Male hand knocking at wooden door, visitor or guest at the door.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14965972
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|434.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|32.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Hand getting out a letter from wooden mailbox. Opening a mailbox receiving an envelope letter, closes a mailbox with a key, handheld close up shot
4k00:11Handheld shoot close up female hand touches hard rough woody wall on cloudy day. Human runs his hand along brown boards on wooden surface.
hd00:12Disinfection, protection, prevention, housework, COVID 19, coronavirus, safety, sanitation concept. cleaning a doorknob with an antiseptic disinfectant with a damp cloth. close up.
Related stock videos
hd00:12macro skilled waiter in uniform serves visitors pouring tasty red wine into cleaned wineglasses