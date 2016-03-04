 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Adult caucasian male shaving with electric razor, close up, bathroom interior

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14964997
Video clip length: 00:50FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV848.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV61.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Woman using medical app on smartphone consulting with doctor via video conference. Female using online chat to talk with family therapist and checks possible symptoms during pandemic of coronavirus.
4k00:13Woman using medical app on smartphone consulting with doctor via video conference. Female using online chat to talk with family therapist and checks possible symptoms during pandemic of coronavirus.
Female using online chat to talk with family therapist and checks possible symptoms during pandemic of coronavirus. Woman using medical app on smartphone consulting with doctor via video conference.
4k00:13Female using online chat to talk with family therapist and checks possible symptoms during pandemic of coronavirus. Woman using medical app on smartphone consulting with doctor via video conference.
Female medical assistant wears white coat, headset video calling distant patient on smartphone. Doctor talking to client using virtual chat telephone app. Telemedicine, remote healthcare services
4k00:13Female medical assistant wears white coat, headset video calling distant patient on smartphone. Doctor talking to client using virtual chat telephone app. Telemedicine, remote healthcare services
Close view of an ultrasound scan of a child on the phone that a couple of lesbians are looking at. lgbt
4k00:18Close view of an ultrasound scan of a child on the phone that a couple of lesbians are looking at. lgbt
MIllenial youth in hoodie at the train station at night, slomo 100p.A hooded young man is waiting for the train or walking along the platform with or witout his hoodie on, at night.
hd00:29MIllenial youth in hoodie at the train station at night, slomo 100p.A hooded young man is waiting for the train or walking along the platform with or witout his hoodie on, at night.
Woman in front of ocean suffering in pain retro style
4k00:12Woman in front of ocean suffering in pain retro style
Happy young couple embracing lots of laughs
hd00:13Happy young couple embracing lots of laughs
Barber makes styling hair with hair dryer and hands
hd00:15Barber makes styling hair with hair dryer and hands
See all

Related stock videos

Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
tired medical worker doctor after taking a large number of patients due to the epidemic of coronavirus
4k00:20tired medical worker doctor after taking a large number of patients due to the epidemic of coronavirus
Close-up of a doctor holding a wrinkled hand at the hospital. Man wearing a white coat comforting a weak old patient.
4k00:08Close-up of a doctor holding a wrinkled hand at the hospital. Man wearing a white coat comforting a weak old patient.
Young female doctor in face mask is talking to male patient at home while man is couching during covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare, medics and medicine concept.
4k00:10Young female doctor in face mask is talking to male patient at home while man is couching during covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare, medics and medicine concept.
Love couple having a romantic time on the roof top. Kisses
hd00:07Love couple having a romantic time on the roof top. Kisses
macro beauty eye opening looking scared blinking healthy eyesight close up
4k00:06macro beauty eye opening looking scared blinking healthy eyesight close up
Happy elderly senior adult gray-haired 80s man smiling face white healthy teeth dental smile sit on sofa. relaxed old retired single grandfather posing alone at home look at camera, close up portrait.
4k00:07Happy elderly senior adult gray-haired 80s man smiling face white healthy teeth dental smile sit on sofa. relaxed old retired single grandfather posing alone at home look at camera, close up portrait.
A daughter and her elderly mother bonding together as they watch the rest of the family playing in the garden at home. In slow motion.
hd00:11A daughter and her elderly mother bonding together as they watch the rest of the family playing in the garden at home. In slow motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Male Medical Doctor explaining xray results to patient
4k00:22Male Medical Doctor explaining xray results to patient
Caucasian male dentist talking with caucasian female dental nurse at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:17Caucasian male dentist talking with caucasian female dental nurse at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of smiling female patient with caucasian male dentist at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:11Portrait of smiling female patient with caucasian male dentist at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of smiling caucasian male dentist looking at camera at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:16Portrait of smiling caucasian male dentist looking at camera at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords