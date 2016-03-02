0
Stock video
Social networking typed title on vintage typewriter machine
B
- Stock footage ID: 14910745
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|225.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:24A mobile wallet connected to a computer via USB lies on a black and white background. Golden Bitcoin, Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies coins. 4K Panning
4k00:22A mobile wallet connected to a computer via USB lies on a black and white background. Golden Bitcoin, Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies coins. 4K Panning
hd00:10Harvest time. Combine harvester harvesting corn and unloading grains into truck trailer. Slow motion. HD
Related stock videos
4k00:11Typing text LOVE on vintage manual typewriter. Close up of writes word on white paper. Shot in macro 4K resolution. Concept of Valentine's Day.
hd00:15Video intro for a work in progress, typing Working title on a blank page as a start of a new document, novel or any other written masterpiece
4k00:15Metal typebars with red ink typing phrase TO BE CONTINUED on white sheet paper, vintage typewriter machine in process, text message printed on paper. Manual antique typewriter
4k00:14Metal typebars with red ink typing phrase BIOHAZARD WAR on white sheet paper, vintage typewriter machine in process, text message printed on paper. Manual antique typewriter
4k00:06Metal typebars with red ink typing phrase BEGINNING BIOHAZARD WAR, COVID19 on white sheet paper, vintage typewriter machine in process, text message printed on paper. Manual antique typewriter
4k00:12Metal typebars with red ink typing phrase COVID19, TO BE CONTINUED on white sheet paper, vintage typewriter machine in process, text message printed on paper. Manual antique typewriter
4k00:09Close-up of vintage manual typewriter typing word COVID19 on white sheet paper, metal typebars with red ink writing down the word. Typing text message using antique typewriter machine