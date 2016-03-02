0
Stock video
Type hammers of an old manual typewriter machine, close up, typing text on vintage typing machine.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14910616
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|1,004.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|58.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:12Type hammers of an old manual typewriter machine, close up, typing text on vintage typing machine.
Related stock videos
hd00:20Typing the words - And they lived happily ever after - on a sheet of paper with an old vintage typewriter.
hd00:10A woman typing (writing text words) on an old vintage mechanical typewriter (now rediscovered by hipsters). View from above, desk filled with tools and a cup of coffee.