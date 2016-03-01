 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Old typewriter machine detail, typing text on vintage typing machine.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14882212
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV405.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV23.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

The music box mechanism rotates close-up. Detailed view of the insides of an old music box as it plays. Music box gears turning.
4k00:08The music box mechanism rotates close-up. Detailed view of the insides of an old music box as it plays. Music box gears turning.
rotating gears in the transmission mechanism, close-up 3
4k00:14rotating gears in the transmission mechanism, close-up 3
Melbourne / Australia - 04 07 2020: Car valet cleaning luxury sports car black wheels with soapy sponge
hd00:16Melbourne / Australia - 04 07 2020: Car valet cleaning luxury sports car black wheels with soapy sponge
Gearshift on mountain bike MTB, chain moves on rings. Changes speeds. Shift gears on bicycle crank. Work of chain drive chainset. Front derailleur. Macro closeup low angle shot. Wheel spins and turns
4k00:14Gearshift on mountain bike MTB, chain moves on rings. Changes speeds. Shift gears on bicycle crank. Work of chain drive chainset. Front derailleur. Macro closeup low angle shot. Wheel spins and turns
Old forceps and medical scissors in steel tray. Medical equipment. Macro shot.
hd00:20Old forceps and medical scissors in steel tray. Medical equipment. Macro shot.
Men's black leather bag in the close-up
4k00:11Men's black leather bag in the close-up
Vintage typography machine. close up view on working mechanism
hd00:09Vintage typography machine. close up view on working mechanism
Iron gate rusty metal ornamented door with camera travel
hd00:08Iron gate rusty metal ornamented door with camera travel
See all

Related stock videos

Writer typing with retro writing machine. View from above.
4k00:10Writer typing with retro writing machine. View from above.
Slow motion vintage typewriter type strikers. Camera pans from left to right across typewriter keysing in slow motion. Cameraement truck left to right. Retro typewriter. Romantic novel writing
4k00:19Slow motion vintage typewriter type strikers. Camera pans from left to right across typewriter keysing in slow motion. Cameraement truck left to right. Retro typewriter. Romantic novel writing
1950s - A person types very rapidly on a manual typewriter
sd00:121950s - A person types very rapidly on a manual typewriter
Old Vintage Typewriter, close-up, 4K UltraHD.
4k00:13Old Vintage Typewriter, close-up, 4K UltraHD.
Typewriter. Fast typing. Dexterity in typewriting. Visible metal types and fingers secretary. Clip ID: type-detal-7_HD
hd00:16Typewriter. Fast typing. Dexterity in typewriting. Visible metal types and fingers secretary. Clip ID: type-detal-7_HD
Woman typing on typewriter, slow pull out as woman types on vintage underwood typewriter. Retro typewriter keys. Attractive woman typing
4k00:07Woman typing on typewriter, slow pull out as woman types on vintage underwood typewriter. Retro typewriter keys. Attractive woman typing
Old Typewriter Typing. Vintage 1940s typewriter being used by male hands seen from the side, using only index fingers pecking keys.
hd00:19Old Typewriter Typing. Vintage 1940s typewriter being used by male hands seen from the side, using only index fingers pecking keys.
Typing the words - And they lived happily ever after - on a sheet of paper with an old vintage typewriter.
hd00:20Typing the words - And they lived happily ever after - on a sheet of paper with an old vintage typewriter.

Related video keywords