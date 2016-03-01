 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The End on old typewriter, typing text on vintage machine.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14882161
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV143.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Message typed is ”Who are you".Old typewriter types message. Close up on words.
hd00:13Message typed is ”Who are you".Old typewriter types message. Close up on words.
A mobile wallet connected to a computer via USB lies on a black and white background. Golden Bitcoin, Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies coins. 4K Panning
4k00:24A mobile wallet connected to a computer via USB lies on a black and white background. Golden Bitcoin, Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies coins. 4K Panning
Typing happy laughing emoticon on typewriter
4k00:06Typing happy laughing emoticon on typewriter
On an old typewriter written the word the end
hd00:11On an old typewriter written the word the end
Typing NEWS (4K 50P). Word News being typed and centered on Vintage typewriter.
4k00:08Typing NEWS (4K 50P). Word News being typed and centered on Vintage typewriter.
close up of a gas stove in slow motion
hd00:13close up of a gas stove in slow motion
Word time printed on a sheet of paper. Close up
4k00:08Word time printed on a sheet of paper. Close up
Writer types a love on a typewriter. Close up
4k00:08Writer types a love on a typewriter. Close up
See all

Related stock videos

Animated 3D retro black phone spinning rotating 360 degrees around axis and ringing | Shiny black material on green key transparent background
hd00:11Animated 3D retro black phone spinning rotating 360 degrees around axis and ringing | Shiny black material on green key transparent background
Old books on the shelf. AMASYA/TURKEY
hd00:09Old books on the shelf. AMASYA/TURKEY
close up detail of running clock or watch machinnery on a bluebackground. Copy space available and suitable for time concepts as time goes by, Daylight saving time or growing old.
4k00:08close up detail of running clock or watch machinnery on a bluebackground. Copy space available and suitable for time concepts as time goes by, Daylight saving time or growing old.
Close-up on a retro calendar changing dates from 1 to 31. Filmed with studio light on a gray background.
hd00:36Close-up on a retro calendar changing dates from 1 to 31. Filmed with studio light on a gray background.
Thoughtful elderly old woman, looking towards the window, being alone in the evening, thinks about a serious problem. A woman misses her daughter and grandchildren, remaining in isolation.
4k00:08Thoughtful elderly old woman, looking towards the window, being alone in the evening, thinks about a serious problem. A woman misses her daughter and grandchildren, remaining in isolation.
Antique clock dial close-up. Vintage pocket watch.
4k00:15Antique clock dial close-up. Vintage pocket watch.
Hand Turning Pages of a Book, CLOSE UP. SLOW MOTION. Unrecognizable Person's Hand reading a book and holding fingers along the lines. Cinematic light at home or library.
4k00:09Hand Turning Pages of a Book, CLOSE UP. SLOW MOTION. Unrecognizable Person's Hand reading a book and holding fingers along the lines. Cinematic light at home or library.
Locking and then opening a safe - close up on dial - combination lock of a safe or vintage bank steel vault used by a person or bank teller or robber breaking in and stealing money and jewelry
hd00:17Locking and then opening a safe - close up on dial - combination lock of a safe or vintage bank steel vault used by a person or bank teller or robber breaking in and stealing money and jewelry

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Half of fresh ripe yellow apple drying process. Time lapse shot, isolated on black background. Fruit quickly become small and wrinkled
4k00:20Half of fresh ripe yellow apple drying process. Time lapse shot, isolated on black background. Fruit quickly become small and wrinkled
Retro old vintage flip clock with orange body and green or teal light. Getting late, time to sleep. Timelapse with dolly zoom effect.
4k00:09Retro old vintage flip clock with orange body and green or teal light. Getting late, time to sleep. Timelapse with dolly zoom effect.
CIRCA 1936 - In this animated film, Charlie Chaplin drives up to a movie studio and Beans enters disguised as Oliver Hardy.
4k00:33CIRCA 1936 - In this animated film, Charlie Chaplin drives up to a movie studio and Beans enters disguised as Oliver Hardy.
CIRCA 1930 - In this stop-motion animated film, a girl blows up a balloon that flies her past the moon until she is shot down.
4k01:45CIRCA 1930 - In this stop-motion animated film, a girl blows up a balloon that flies her past the moon until she is shot down.

Related video keywords