0
Stock video
Corn seed and ear on rotating plate, harvested maize seed on a pile, good agricultural practice.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14842144
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|925.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|84.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13The yellow corn that lies in the barn close up view. Harvest of Maize. Agricultural Production
Related stock videos
hd00:24agriculture environmental protection. farmer hand touches pouring sunflower plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco concept
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:18Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:25field of ripening wheat against the blue sky. Spikelets of wheat with grain shakes wind. grain harvest ripens in summer. agricultural business concept. environmentally friendly wheat