 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Harvested wheat crop grains price in European Union, conceptual footage with seed falling over euro banknote.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14799415
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV487.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV33.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Harvested wheat crop grains price in Great Britain, conceptual footage with seed falling over British pound banknote.
hd00:29Harvested wheat crop grains price in Great Britain, conceptual footage with seed falling over British pound banknote.
Harvested wheat crop grains price in Great Britain, conceptual footage with seed falling over British pound banknote.
hd00:30Harvested wheat crop grains price in Great Britain, conceptual footage with seed falling over British pound banknote.
Soybean crop harvesting in Great Britain, conceptual footage with beans falling over British pound banknote.
hd00:15Soybean crop harvesting in Great Britain, conceptual footage with beans falling over British pound banknote.
Harvested corn crop seed price in European Union, conceptual footage with grains falling over euro banknote.
hd00:24Harvested corn crop seed price in European Union, conceptual footage with grains falling over euro banknote.
Corn harvest profit in Europe, euro banknotes in pile of harvested maize grains, successful agricultural production.
hd00:11Corn harvest profit in Europe, euro banknotes in pile of harvested maize grains, successful agricultural production.
Gambling Money Chips Poker Cards and Red Dices
hd00:35Gambling Money Chips Poker Cards and Red Dices
Atmosphere of fresh seafood on the shelf,Customer,buying-selling in seafood market,Anonymous people and tourist,shopping product,at food local shop,Mahachai seafood market,Samut Sakhon,Thailand,2020.
4k00:07Atmosphere of fresh seafood on the shelf,Customer,buying-selling in seafood market,Anonymous people and tourist,shopping product,at food local shop,Mahachai seafood market,Samut Sakhon,Thailand,2020.
Game day traditional snacks included corndogs and salted peanuts on a wood board.
hd00:42Game day traditional snacks included corndogs and salted peanuts on a wood board.
See all

Related stock videos

yellow spikes sway in wind. ripe cereal harvest against sky. Beautiful sky with clouds in the countryside over a field of wheat. A huge yellow field of wheat in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset
4k00:43yellow spikes sway in wind. ripe cereal harvest against sky. Beautiful sky with clouds in the countryside over a field of wheat. A huge yellow field of wheat in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset
Man agronomist farmer in golden wheat field at sunset. Male looks at the ears of wheat, rear view. Farmers hand touches the ear of wheat at sunset. The agriculturist inspects a field of ripe wheat.
4k00:29Man agronomist farmer in golden wheat field at sunset. Male looks at the ears of wheat, rear view. Farmers hand touches the ear of wheat at sunset. The agriculturist inspects a field of ripe wheat.
Modern combine harvester gathers wheat crop in field at sunset. Combines working in field. Food industry. Harvest wheat field agribusiness agriculture crops rye barley farm farming farmer harvesting
hd00:20Modern combine harvester gathers wheat crop in field at sunset. Combines working in field. Food industry. Harvest wheat field agribusiness agriculture crops rye barley farm farming farmer harvesting
Agriculture. farmer agronomist walks through the green field of eco-crops in rubber boots with a tablet. Legs in rubber boots. farmer agronomist hiking in green field Farm harvest of eco-crops.
4k00:12Agriculture. farmer agronomist walks through the green field of eco-crops in rubber boots with a tablet. Legs in rubber boots. farmer agronomist hiking in green field Farm harvest of eco-crops.
ripe wheat ears in field. Beautiful sunset with the countryside over a field of wheat. sun illuminates wheat crops. huge yellow wheat field in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset.
4k00:08ripe wheat ears in field. Beautiful sunset with the countryside over a field of wheat. sun illuminates wheat crops. huge yellow wheat field in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset.
farmer working with tablet computer on wheat field. agricultural business. businessman analyzing grain harvest. agronomist with tablet studying wheat harvest in field. grain harvest. ecologically
4k00:30farmer working with tablet computer on wheat field. agricultural business. businessman analyzing grain harvest. agronomist with tablet studying wheat harvest in field. grain harvest. ecologically
businessman evaluate grain quality in field at sunrise. Farm fingers hold one grain of wheat. close-up. An agronomist inspects field of ripe wheat. farmer on a wheat field at sunset. business.
4k00:17businessman evaluate grain quality in field at sunrise. Farm fingers hold one grain of wheat. close-up. An agronomist inspects field of ripe wheat. farmer on a wheat field at sunset. business.
grain of wheat in the hands of farmer in the beautiful rays of the sunset. close-up. businessman evaluates the quality of grain. agriculture concept. Organic grain. harvesting grain.
hd00:39grain of wheat in the hands of farmer in the beautiful rays of the sunset. close-up. businessman evaluates the quality of grain. agriculture concept. Organic grain. harvesting grain.

Related video keywords