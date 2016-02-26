0
Stock video
Harvested wheat crop grains price in European Union, conceptual footage with seed falling over euro banknote.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14799415
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|487.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|33.9 MB
