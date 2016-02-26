 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Harvested wheat crop grains price in Great Britain, conceptual footage with seed falling over British pound banknote.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14799409
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV595.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV43.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Harvested wheat crop grains price in European Union, conceptual footage with seed falling over euro banknote.
hd00:24Harvested wheat crop grains price in European Union, conceptual footage with seed falling over euro banknote.
Magnifying glass increases the peas grains and business card with space for your text
hd00:09Magnifying glass increases the peas grains and business card with space for your text
Falling grains of pearl barley on a rotating cloth burlap
hd00:33Falling grains of pearl barley on a rotating cloth burlap
Close-up of breakfast cereals and barley on textile 4k
4k00:18Close-up of breakfast cereals and barley on textile 4k
Organic oatmeal soap
4k00:44Organic oatmeal soap
Assorted grains rotating on a wooden surface. Wheat, barley, rye and corn in studio setting.
4k00:30Assorted grains rotating on a wooden surface. Wheat, barley, rye and corn in studio setting.
Salted pistachios in a glass jar, nut mix, selective focus. dolly shot
4k00:13Salted pistachios in a glass jar, nut mix, selective focus. dolly shot
Rotate Pasta flour and wheat on sacking
hd00:23Rotate Pasta flour and wheat on sacking
See all

Related stock videos

yellow spikes sway in wind. ripe cereal harvest against sky. Beautiful sky with clouds in the countryside over a field of wheat. A huge yellow field of wheat in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset
4k00:43yellow spikes sway in wind. ripe cereal harvest against sky. Beautiful sky with clouds in the countryside over a field of wheat. A huge yellow field of wheat in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset
Man agronomist farmer in golden wheat field at sunset. Male looks at the ears of wheat, rear view. Farmers hand touches the ear of wheat at sunset. The agriculturist inspects a field of ripe wheat.
4k00:29Man agronomist farmer in golden wheat field at sunset. Male looks at the ears of wheat, rear view. Farmers hand touches the ear of wheat at sunset. The agriculturist inspects a field of ripe wheat.
Modern combine harvester gathers wheat crop in field at sunset. Combines working in field. Food industry. Harvest wheat field agribusiness agriculture crops rye barley farm farming farmer harvesting
hd00:20Modern combine harvester gathers wheat crop in field at sunset. Combines working in field. Food industry. Harvest wheat field agribusiness agriculture crops rye barley farm farming farmer harvesting
Agriculture. farmer agronomist walks through the green field of eco-crops in rubber boots with a tablet. Legs in rubber boots. farmer agronomist hiking in green field Farm harvest of eco-crops.
4k00:12Agriculture. farmer agronomist walks through the green field of eco-crops in rubber boots with a tablet. Legs in rubber boots. farmer agronomist hiking in green field Farm harvest of eco-crops.
ripe wheat ears in field. Beautiful sunset with the countryside over a field of wheat. sun illuminates wheat crops. huge yellow wheat field in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset.
4k00:08ripe wheat ears in field. Beautiful sunset with the countryside over a field of wheat. sun illuminates wheat crops. huge yellow wheat field in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset.
farmer working with tablet computer on wheat field. agricultural business. businessman analyzing grain harvest. agronomist with tablet studying wheat harvest in field. grain harvest. ecologically
4k00:30farmer working with tablet computer on wheat field. agricultural business. businessman analyzing grain harvest. agronomist with tablet studying wheat harvest in field. grain harvest. ecologically
businessman evaluate grain quality in field at sunrise. Farm fingers hold one grain of wheat. close-up. An agronomist inspects field of ripe wheat. farmer on a wheat field at sunset. business.
4k00:17businessman evaluate grain quality in field at sunrise. Farm fingers hold one grain of wheat. close-up. An agronomist inspects field of ripe wheat. farmer on a wheat field at sunset. business.
grain of wheat in the hands of farmer in the beautiful rays of the sunset. close-up. businessman evaluates the quality of grain. agriculture concept. Organic grain. harvesting grain.
hd00:39grain of wheat in the hands of farmer in the beautiful rays of the sunset. close-up. businessman evaluates the quality of grain. agriculture concept. Organic grain. harvesting grain.

Related video keywords