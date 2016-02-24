0
Stock video
Corn seed harvest, successful agricultural practice concept, maize grains falling on pile.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14736520
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|714.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|71.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:13Corn seed agricultural crop harvest, harvested seed falling over a pile, good agricultural practice.
hd00:13Corn seed agricultural crop harvest, harvested seed falling over a pile, good agricultural practice.
4k00:10Corn seed agricultural crop harvest, harvested seed falling over a pile, good agricultural practice.