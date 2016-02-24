0
Stock video
Harvested corn crop seed price in United States of America, conceptual footage with grains falling over american dollar banknote.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14735359
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|295.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:14Corn harvest profit in USA, american dollar banknotes in pile of harvested maize grains, successful agricultural production.
4k00:08Successful agricultural production, making profit after harvesting corn in America, US dollars stacked in pile of harvested corn grains.
hd00:23Harvested corn crop seed price in United States of America, conceptual footage with grains falling over american dollar banknote.
hd00:17Soybean crop harvesting in United States of America, conceptual footage with beans falling over American dollar banknote.
hd00:14Successful agricultural production, making profit after harvesting corn in America, US dollars stacked in pile of harvested corn grains.
hd00:33slow motion coins belong to bitcoin cryptocurrency presenting simply record in special database at burning dollar
hd00:09kathmandu, Nepal - September 16, 2018: Nepalese people buying and selling Fruits in the street of Kathmandu,Nepal.Nepalese Street market,Kathmandu.
Related stock videos
4k00:07close up of corn grains falling form combine harvester in the truck with blue sky, Camera ant view
hd00:11Close-up of combine transferring freshly harvested corn into tractor-trailer for transport to the silos, slow motion.
4k00:18Process of sowing cereals and other crops. Beautiful drone view of a modern tractor working on a huge field. Agricultural field, sowing work in the field. Tractor with seeder performing seeding
4k00:15Astonishing bird`s eye view of a hard working combine harvester reaping ripe wheat in Ukraine in on a sunny day in summer. The golden wheat field looks picturesque and splendid