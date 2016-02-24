 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Corn ear and seed on rotating plate, crop harvesting season.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14735272
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV283 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

sea buckthorn. sea-buckthorn fall on the table from the palms of the hands. background of sea-buckthorn berries. slow motion 240 fps. full HD 1080p.
hd00:14sea buckthorn. sea-buckthorn fall on the table from the palms of the hands. background of sea-buckthorn berries. slow motion 240 fps. full HD 1080p.
sea buckthorn. background of sea-buckthorn berries. slow motion. full HD 1080p.
hd00:12sea buckthorn. background of sea-buckthorn berries. slow motion. full HD 1080p.
Corn in the basket.
hd00:54Corn in the basket.
Young farmer man controls harvested corn with his hands. The concept of agriculture slow motion
hd00:25Young farmer man controls harvested corn with his hands. The concept of agriculture slow motion
A mountain of ripe, bright yellow grains of ripe corn. Grain harvesting
hd00:13A mountain of ripe, bright yellow grains of ripe corn. Grain harvesting
Red lentils turnig around. Several grains of lentils fall in slow motion
hd00:12Red lentils turnig around. Several grains of lentils fall in slow motion
Yellow millet close up
hd00:13Yellow millet close up
Corn in the basket.
hd00:38Corn in the basket.
See all

Related stock videos

agriculture environmental protection. farmer hand touches pouring sunflower plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco concept
hd00:24agriculture environmental protection. farmer hand touches pouring sunflower plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco concept
Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
Corn Maize Agriculture Nature Field
4k00:12Corn Maize Agriculture Nature Field
Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
Corn farm in Thailand : Crane shot with flare part 1
hd00:12Corn farm in Thailand : Crane shot with flare part 1
Tractor spray fertilize on field with chemicals in agriculture field.
4k00:08Tractor spray fertilize on field with chemicals in agriculture field.
Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:18Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
Aerial shot of combine loading off corn grains into tractor trailer. Agricultural machines working in farmland during harvesting. Farming concept. Top view
4k00:16Aerial shot of combine loading off corn grains into tractor trailer. Agricultural machines working in farmland during harvesting. Farming concept. Top view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).

Related video keywords