0
Stock video
Full moon at night with dark sky.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 14650924
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|263.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|89.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:40Clouds passing by moon at night. Full moon at night with cloud real time. mystery fairyland scene.
4k00:33Moon Phases - Northern Hemisphere time-lapse video. Extremely detailed including libration, position angle, and smooth exposure adjustment to reveal Earthshine.
4k00:15Full moon to new moon. Ultra realistic lunar phases. Moon phases. 3D moon and stars. [ProRes - UHD 4K]
4k00:27Seamless animation of moon phases with alpha channel. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
4k00:30Flying over the Moon surface. View from a spaceship. Close up view. Approaching to the Moon. Part 1. 4096x2304. 4K. 30fps.