0
Stock video
Corn crop grains on rotating plate, top view, full frame.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14601568
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,021.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|100 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:13Corn seed agricultural crop harvest, harvested seed falling over a pile, good agricultural practice.
4k00:10Corn seed agricultural crop harvest, harvested seed falling over a pile, good agricultural practice.
hd00:13Corn seed agricultural crop harvest, harvested seed falling over a pile, good agricultural practice.
hd00:23Farmer looks at a rich harvest of corn. Slow motion 240 fps. Slowmo. 1080p full HD video footage.
Related stock videos
4k00:37ears of wheat on the field a during sunset. wheat agriculture harvesting agribusiness concept. walk in large wheat field. large harvest of wheat in summer on the field landscape lifestyle
hd00:24agriculture environmental protection. farmer hand touches pouring sunflower plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco concept
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:19Aerial view of farmer using digital tablet and monitoring centre pivot irrigation on large scale vegetable farm