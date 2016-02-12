0
Stock video
Hourglass macro shot in dark interior, passing of time concept.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14507617
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|181.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:20Champagne Celebration. Pouring into a Champagne Flute, Rendered with Slow Motion Light Ray Effects and Copy Space.
hd00:19Champagne. Two Flutes with Sparkling Champagne over Holiday Bokeh Blinking Background. Full HD 1080 video footage. Slow motion
Related stock videos
4k00:45Hourglass. Catch the moment. Sands move through hour glass. Close up. Pass of time and waste time concept
4k00:39Slow motion rotation of sand timer clock with sand flowing from through hour glass. View from below hourglass close up macro shot. Black background.
4k00:35Extreme close up view of sand flowing through an hour glass. Super closeup of hourglass clock middle.Classic sandglass timer.,