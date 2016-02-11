0
Stock video
Simple elastic green global business results infographics animation, abstract entrepreneurship project presentation background.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14479594
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|285.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:15Animation of financial data processing and statistics recording with green line and globe spinning on green background. Global business and finances concept digitally generated image.
4k00:12Digital animation of green graph moving against network of finance icons on green background. global finances and business concept
hd00:10Abstract background with animation of growing charts and flowing counters of numbers with symbols of percent. Financial figures and diagrams showing increasing profits. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:12Digital composite video of Financial data processing over various national flag moving against blue background. Global economy and finances concept
4k00:123d render finance background with depth of field. Few graphs and random digits among grids in space. Loopable camera fly thought.
4k00:15Animation of digital interface with green line, network of connections and data processing on green background. Global computer network technology concept digitally generated image.
hd00:10Abstract background with animation of growing charts and flowing counters of numbers with symbols of percent. Financial figures and diagrams showing increasing profits. Animation of seamless loop.
Related video keywords
abstractaccountinganalysisanalyticsanimationbackgroundbusinesscalculationschartcompanyconceptdatadesigndiagramdigitaleconomyelasticentrepreneurshipfiguresfinancefinancialformglobalgraphicgreeninfoinfographicinformationmotionoutcomeperformancepresentationprojectrecordreportresultssciencesimplestatisticsstatstechnologytradevalueworldworldwide