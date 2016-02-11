 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Adult caucasian male trimming his facial hair with electric razor shaver in bathroom.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14479579
Video clip length: 00:56FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV705.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV50.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Man playing joystick game with virtual reality headset on sofa against blue background 4k
4k00:11Man playing joystick game with virtual reality headset on sofa against blue background 4k
Doctor examining a sample isolated on a background, Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic
hd00:10Doctor examining a sample isolated on a background, Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic
Casual Young Woman Reacting to Loss while Using Smartphone
4k00:12Casual Young Woman Reacting to Loss while Using Smartphone
Woman hairdresser doing haircut beard adult men in a hair salon. barber in the workplace
hd00:08Woman hairdresser doing haircut beard adult men in a hair salon. barber in the workplace
Portrait of Cheerful Middle Aged Businessman Talking on Smartphone
4k00:13Portrait of Cheerful Middle Aged Businessman Talking on Smartphone
Cell Phone, Cellular, Mobile
4k00:08Cell Phone, Cellular, Mobile
A middle aged man looks at photos on a smartphone and smiles. Nice memories
hd00:14A middle aged man looks at photos on a smartphone and smiles. Nice memories
Man shaving beard with electric shaver. Check shaving swiping your finger on the cheek. Closeup. 4k
4k00:20Man shaving beard with electric shaver. Check shaving swiping your finger on the cheek. Closeup. 4k
See all

Related stock videos

Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
tired medical worker doctor after taking a large number of patients due to the epidemic of coronavirus
4k00:20tired medical worker doctor after taking a large number of patients due to the epidemic of coronavirus
Close-up of a doctor holding a wrinkled hand at the hospital. Man wearing a white coat comforting a weak old patient.
4k00:08Close-up of a doctor holding a wrinkled hand at the hospital. Man wearing a white coat comforting a weak old patient.
Young female doctor in face mask is talking to male patient at home while man is couching during covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare, medics and medicine concept.
4k00:10Young female doctor in face mask is talking to male patient at home while man is couching during covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare, medics and medicine concept.
Love couple having a romantic time on the roof top. Kisses
hd00:07Love couple having a romantic time on the roof top. Kisses
macro beauty eye opening looking scared blinking healthy eyesight close up
4k00:06macro beauty eye opening looking scared blinking healthy eyesight close up
Happy elderly senior adult gray-haired 80s man smiling face white healthy teeth dental smile sit on sofa. relaxed old retired single grandfather posing alone at home look at camera, close up portrait.
4k00:07Happy elderly senior adult gray-haired 80s man smiling face white healthy teeth dental smile sit on sofa. relaxed old retired single grandfather posing alone at home look at camera, close up portrait.
A daughter and her elderly mother bonding together as they watch the rest of the family playing in the garden at home. In slow motion.
hd00:11A daughter and her elderly mother bonding together as they watch the rest of the family playing in the garden at home. In slow motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Male Medical Doctor explaining xray results to patient
4k00:22Male Medical Doctor explaining xray results to patient
Caucasian male dentist talking with caucasian female dental nurse at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:17Caucasian male dentist talking with caucasian female dental nurse at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of smiling caucasian male patient sitting on chair at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:16Portrait of smiling caucasian male patient sitting on chair at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Portrait of smiling caucasian male dentist looking at camera at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:16Portrait of smiling caucasian male dentist looking at camera at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords