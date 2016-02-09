 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Vintage alarm clock ringing, clock face detail with ringing bells, camera zooms in.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14434597
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV223 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Vintage alarm clock ringing, clock face detail with ringing bells.
hd00:20Vintage alarm clock ringing, clock face detail with ringing bells.
Close up shot of an Alarm clock ringing on a black background The bells are ringing. Macro shot. Countdown and deadline concept, Selective focus
hd00:10Close up shot of an Alarm clock ringing on a black background The bells are ringing. Macro shot. Countdown and deadline concept, Selective focus
shiny metal vintage alarm clock ringing isolated on black
4k00:13shiny metal vintage alarm clock ringing isolated on black
Clock alarm at work
hd00:28Clock alarm at work
Retro clock is ringing.
4k00:14Retro clock is ringing.
Close up of vintage alarm clock bell ringing
hd00:13Close up of vintage alarm clock bell ringing
Black alarm clock ringing close up on white background
hd00:11Black alarm clock ringing close up on white background
Vintage twin bell alarm clock
hd00:26Vintage twin bell alarm clock
See all

Related stock videos

Macro Shot Clock Face and Internal Working Mechanism with Rapidly Rotating Arrow and Gears. Metaphor Time is Money or Life is Fleeting. 4k Realistic Animated Watch Close-up View with Depth of Field
4k00:05Macro Shot Clock Face and Internal Working Mechanism with Rapidly Rotating Arrow and Gears. Metaphor Time is Money or Life is Fleeting. 4k Realistic Animated Watch Close-up View with Depth of Field
Various clocks looped as time flow concept animation
4k00:29Various clocks looped as time flow concept animation
Flip Vintage Retro Alarm Clock timelapsing time
4k00:28Flip Vintage Retro Alarm Clock timelapsing time
Green clock with white numbers and arrows on pink background, Time Lapse
hd00:11Green clock with white numbers and arrows on pink background, Time Lapse
many old fashioned clocks flying in time lapse in 3D space
hd00:24many old fashioned clocks flying in time lapse in 3D space
Fast blur of clockwise the beginning of time 12.00 am to 12pm run fast. Time passing 24 hours Clock walking Timelapse moving fast.
4k00:08Fast blur of clockwise the beginning of time 12.00 am to 12pm run fast. Time passing 24 hours Clock walking Timelapse moving fast.
The beginning of time 12.45 run fast. Time passing 15 minutes Clock walking Timelapse moving fast.
hd00:10The beginning of time 12.45 run fast. Time passing 15 minutes Clock walking Timelapse moving fast.
stop motion of an old style flip clock running through 12 hours
hd00:29stop motion of an old style flip clock running through 12 hours

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Retro old vintage flip clock with orange body and green or teal light. Getting late, time to sleep. Timelapse with dolly zoom effect.
4k00:09Retro old vintage flip clock with orange body and green or teal light. Getting late, time to sleep. Timelapse with dolly zoom effect.
CIRCA 1934 - In this animated film, clocks enjoy playground activities at recess.
4k00:35CIRCA 1934 - In this animated film, clocks enjoy playground activities at recess.
CIRCA 1934 - In this animated film, alarm clocks play football with a grandfather clock and one of them is injured.
4k01:56CIRCA 1934 - In this animated film, alarm clocks play football with a grandfather clock and one of them is injured.
CIRCA 1934 - In this animated film, a grandfather clock fixes an alarm clock.
4k01:30CIRCA 1934 - In this animated film, a grandfather clock fixes an alarm clock.

Related video keywords