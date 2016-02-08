 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Homemade smoked sausages, cured pork meat, food preparation process in smokehouse.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14398840
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV347 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV24.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Showcase examples of laminate in different colors
hd00:09Showcase examples of laminate in different colors
a man walking
hd00:21a man walking
Hong Kong Island Skyline Seen From Window Of Boat - Hong Kong, April, 2018
4k00:10Hong Kong Island Skyline Seen From Window Of Boat - Hong Kong, April, 2018
VIRGINIA - 2014. Re-enactment recreation of classic Old West, 1800s Western gunfight, and Killing. Cowboys and Outlaws. 1870-1890 western life. Guns and shootouts. OK Corral. Tombstone.
hd00:10VIRGINIA - 2014. Re-enactment recreation of classic Old West, 1800s Western gunfight, and Killing. Cowboys and Outlaws. 1870-1890 western life. Guns and shootouts. OK Corral. Tombstone.
To cut to the chase in the wall wall chasers
hd00:15To cut to the chase in the wall wall chasers
Boy riding a two wheel electric self balancing scooter
hd00:27Boy riding a two wheel electric self balancing scooter
catch termites wood
hd00:41catch termites wood
Aerial view of truck driving road leading to horizon in Atacama desert Chile. Drone tilting up cinematic filming vehicle and vast empty sand desert landscape during cloudy day.
4k00:35Aerial view of truck driving road leading to horizon in Atacama desert Chile. Drone tilting up cinematic filming vehicle and vast empty sand desert landscape during cloudy day.
See all

Related stock videos

slow motion of female teen hand slicing dried italian salami
4k00:18slow motion of female teen hand slicing dried italian salami
Panorama of delicious dry sausages laying on a wooden board with figs and baguettes
hd00:11Panorama of delicious dry sausages laying on a wooden board with figs and baguettes
Slices of dried sausage in white skin fall on a wooden surface against the background of colored peppers
hd00:17Slices of dried sausage in white skin fall on a wooden surface against the background of colored peppers
smoking meat in a smokehouse
hd00:06smoking meat in a smokehouse
On a kitchen wood board, cook is slicing round homedate fresh sausage for meal.
hd00:14On a kitchen wood board, cook is slicing round homedate fresh sausage for meal.
A heart shape of female hands holding a dried cannabis buds, zoom in details of marijuana trichomes, food maintenance procedures, hand full of weed buds, alternative medication choice for health
4k00:07A heart shape of female hands holding a dried cannabis buds, zoom in details of marijuana trichomes, food maintenance procedures, hand full of weed buds, alternative medication choice for health
Panorama of delicious dry sausage in herbs taken from a wooden board with a fork on the background of pepper and greenery
hd00:23Panorama of delicious dry sausage in herbs taken from a wooden board with a fork on the background of pepper and greenery
Smoked meat. Appetizing smoked ham. Enterprise manufacturer of delicacies. Delicious meat products. Food. The process of producing gourmet products. A lot of food. Rows of delicacies.
hd00:06Smoked meat. Appetizing smoked ham. Enterprise manufacturer of delicacies. Delicious meat products. Food. The process of producing gourmet products. A lot of food. Rows of delicacies.

Related video keywords