 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Smoking pork meat, ham and bacon, curing food preparation process in smokehouse.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14398780
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV577.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV36.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Preparation of the dough for cake, shortbread dough
hd00:32Preparation of the dough for cake, shortbread dough
Close-up cutting concrete floor with diamond saw blade machine. Cutting asphalt for repair by grinder. Road works concept. Teamwork. Group of workers on a road construction. Team of people at work.
4k00:35Close-up cutting concrete floor with diamond saw blade machine. Cutting asphalt for repair by grinder. Road works concept. Teamwork. Group of workers on a road construction. Team of people at work.
Slow motion handheld closeup of worker filling seam between bricks with mortar from sealant gun
4k00:22Slow motion handheld closeup of worker filling seam between bricks with mortar from sealant gun
Floating Dandelion seed on web stock footage
4k00:15Floating Dandelion seed on web stock footage
A man cleans or peels the wall from old wallpaper
4k00:10A man cleans or peels the wall from old wallpaper
girl stroking a cat between rocks in the desert. only sand, rocks and sky. extremal activity. rest and vacation. tropical resort. wild animal.
hd00:31girl stroking a cat between rocks in the desert. only sand, rocks and sky. extremal activity. rest and vacation. tropical resort. wild animal.
Contractor installing tiles in the wall
hd00:20Contractor installing tiles in the wall
Dolly shot in DURBAR square KATHMANDU NEPAL
hd00:11Dolly shot in DURBAR square KATHMANDU NEPAL
See all

Related stock videos

Close-up of a slice of bacon fried on a hot bacon fry in a pan
hd00:13Close-up of a slice of bacon fried on a hot bacon fry in a pan
A woman is cooking penne pasta in a skillet dressed with green beans and diced bacon. Closeup slow motion shot.
hd00:14A woman is cooking penne pasta in a skillet dressed with green beans and diced bacon. Closeup slow motion shot.
Close up macro of a chef who cuts a slice of ham, of excellent quality, with the knife according to tradition. Concept of: ham, food, Spain and Italy, catering.
4k00:15Close up macro of a chef who cuts a slice of ham, of excellent quality, with the knife according to tradition. Concept of: ham, food, Spain and Italy, catering.
Huge assortment of various tasety spanish, french or italian apertizers. Cheese, meat, olives, stuffed peppers, bread, sticks. Placed on rusty dark background. View from above.
4k00:29Huge assortment of various tasety spanish, french or italian apertizers. Cheese, meat, olives, stuffed peppers, bread, sticks. Placed on rusty dark background. View from above.
Close-up of a slice of bacon fried on a hot grill
hd00:16Close-up of a slice of bacon fried on a hot grill
Close-up view of bacon slices in frying pan.
4k00:10Close-up view of bacon slices in frying pan.
In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:10In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
Making food top view. Waffle and ham sandwich.
4k00:09Making food top view. Waffle and ham sandwich.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:12In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
4k00:15In a ham factory, a man in charge of quality control walks between the hams and controls, the perfume and the certified Italian quality. Concept of: tradition, Italy, food, ham
Circular bread bagel sandwich served with various toppings. Smoked samlon, ham and cheese, cottage cheese, hummus. Healthy food concept. Top view.
4k00:27Circular bread bagel sandwich served with various toppings. Smoked samlon, ham and cheese, cottage cheese, hummus. Healthy food concept. Top view.
Assortment of spanish tapas or italian antipasti with meat, ham, olives, cheese, nuts and bread placed on a white rusty table. Top view flat lay with copy space background
4k00:28Assortment of spanish tapas or italian antipasti with meat, ham, olives, cheese, nuts and bread placed on a white rusty table. Top view flat lay with copy space background

Related video keywords