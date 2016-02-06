0
Man suffering from spasm or chest pain, having severe heart attack or painful cramps, pressing on chest with painful expression.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14372719
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|325.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|47.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
