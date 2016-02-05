0
Stock video
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Copenhagen Nyhavn canal, romantic place is a 17th century waterfront, an entertainment district and famous landmark in Danish capital.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14348020
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|466.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|34.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:21Nyhavn, Copenhagen Denmark - June 2015. Quayside at Nyhavn busy with tourists, Traditional Colourful Boats, Nyhavn, Copenhagen Denmark
4k00:18COPENHAGEN / DENMARK - September 6, 2018:Copenhagen is the capital and largest city in Denmark, with 8.8 Million overnight visitors in 2018. Increasingly more cruise ships visit Copenhagen.
4k00:18Nyhavn, Copenhagen Denmark - June 2015. Quayside at Nyhavn busy with tourists, Traditional Colourful Boats, Nyhavn, Copenhagen Denmark
hd00:22COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - CIRCA 2018: Nyhavn canal, one of the most iconic and most visited places in Copenhagen. Colorful house facades and sailing boats. Water reflection.
hd00:34COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - CIRCA 2018: Nyhavn canal, one of the most vibrant and most iconic places in Copenhagen. Colorful houses facades and sailing boats. Water reflection, sunny summer day.
4k00:09Copenhagen / Denmark 03/08/2019: Copenhagen's main harbor with many tourists on a summer day.
Related stock videos
hd00:08Copenhagen, Denmark – December 24, 2017: Stock Exchange Building and Royal Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark
4k00:11Copenhagen / Denmark - December 4th 2019: Night Time Lapse clip of the entrance to Tivoli gardens in Copenhagen Denmark
hd00:30COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - DECEMBER 2014: Tivoli Park in central Copenhagen at dusk. Wide shot. Establisher. Silhouetted rollercoasters, chinese tower with christmas lights. Generic ambience.
hd00:10COPENAGHEN, DENMARK – CIRCA DECEMBER 2014: The Royal Life Guards provide a permanent guard at the Amalienborg, of the Royal Life Guards in Copenhagen and the garrison of Høvelte. on 2014 in Denmark
4k00:11Copenhagen / Denmark - December 4th 2019: Night Time Lapse clip of the entrance to Tivoli gardens in Copenhagen Denmark
4k00:14Copenhagen / Denmark - 12 20 2018: Copenhagen, Denmark. December 20th 2018: Bustling streets viewed from the dropped-down canal.
4k00:11Copenhagen, Denmark - December 22 2020: Kgs Nytorv in Copenhagen with the Royal Danish Theatre and Magasin warehouse