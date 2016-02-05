0
Stock video
MALMO, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 21, 2015: Malmo Turning Torso, distinctive Swedish city landmark is designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and belongs to Neo-futuristic architectural style.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14348017
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|310.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:18MALMO, SWEDEN - NOVEMBER 23, 2016 Modern architecture Turning Torso skyscraper building reflected in calm water surface. Contemporary apartment tower block by the sea
hd00:15MALMO, SWEDEN - JUNE 26, 2015: Malmo west harbor Oresund area cityscape with Turning Torso as distinctive landmark of this Swedish town and with its 190 m is the largest building in Sweden, time lapse
hd00:13MALMO, SWEDEN - JUNE 26, 2015: Malmo west harbor Oresund area cityscape with Turning Torso as distinctive landmark of this Swedish town and with its 190 m is the largest building in Sweden
hd00:21Dark dusk to darkness time lapse, Dubai Creek view, Al Garhoud Bridge stretched between banks. View from Al Khor Park waterside and beach. Dubai Number One skyscraper under development stage
Related stock videos
4k00:23Malmo, Sweden. June 10, 2019. Turning Torso skyscraper in Malmo, Sweden. Aerial view over Vastra Hamnen (The Western Harbour) district.
4k00:38Aerial view of cityscape of Malmo, capital city of Scania, skyline of modern downtown, seascape of Baltic Sea and Ribersborg Beach area - landscape of Sweden from above, Scandinavia, Europe, 4k UHD
4k00:21Amazing aerial view of the Malmo Western Harbour with beautiful houses and a turning Torso skyscraper during sunset. Beautiful city view from above.