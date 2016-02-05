 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

MALMO, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 31, 2015: Malmo Turning Torso as Distinctive Landmark of this Swedish Town. Malmo is the capital city in Skane County, also the third largest city in Sweden.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14348011
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV312.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV20.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

London City Skyline Office Skyscraper Buildings Thames River Millbank Tower Dusk ( Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 4096x2160 )
4k00:25London City Skyline Office Skyscraper Buildings Thames River Millbank Tower Dusk ( Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 4096x2160 )
Apartments Building and Turning Torso twisted building in Malmo Sweden
hd00:07Apartments Building and Turning Torso twisted building in Malmo Sweden
Koutou-ku Ginza Tokyo / Japan - 04.09.2018 : Its a city location in Tokyo. 4K resolution. camera : Canon EOS 5D
4k00:15Koutou-ku Ginza Tokyo / Japan - 04.09.2018 : Its a city location in Tokyo. 4K resolution. camera : Canon EOS 5D
Barceloneta Beach and Cityscape of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
hd00:22Barceloneta Beach and Cityscape of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
The Shard Building at sunset - LONDON,ENGLAND FEBRUARY 20, 2016
4k00:20The Shard Building at sunset - LONDON,ENGLAND FEBRUARY 20, 2016
Ultra Hd 4K, Time lapse of London Skyline with Shard Skyscraper, south bank of London.
4k00:12Ultra Hd 4K, Time lapse of London Skyline with Shard Skyscraper, south bank of London.
Tokyo Main Station Early Evening with Hi Rising Buildings at the Background
4k00:19Tokyo Main Station Early Evening with Hi Rising Buildings at the Background
MALMO, SWEDEN - May 15, 2020: Turning Torso skyscraper is 190,4 m and the highest skyscraper in Sweden and the most recognized landmark of Malmo today. Video taken from Dania Park.
4k00:08MALMO, SWEDEN - May 15, 2020: Turning Torso skyscraper is 190,4 m and the highest skyscraper in Sweden and the most recognized landmark of Malmo today. Video taken from Dania Park.
See all

Related stock videos

Malmo Turning Torso
4k00:30Malmo Turning Torso
Malmo, Sweden. June 10, 2019. Turning Torso skyscraper in Malmo, Sweden. Aerial view over Vastra Hamnen (The Western Harbour) district.
4k00:23Malmo, Sweden. June 10, 2019. Turning Torso skyscraper in Malmo, Sweden. Aerial view over Vastra Hamnen (The Western Harbour) district.
Aerial view of Malmö cityscape at sunset. Drone shot flying over park and buildings at dusk
4k00:21Aerial view of Malmö cityscape at sunset. Drone shot flying over park and buildings at dusk
Beautiful aerial view of Malmo city in Sweden from above. Amazing city skyline view.
4k00:17Beautiful aerial view of Malmo city in Sweden from above. Amazing city skyline view.
Aerial view of cityscape of Malmo, capital city of Scania, skyline of modern downtown, seascape of Baltic Sea and Ribersborg Beach area - landscape of Sweden from above, Scandinavia, Europe, 4k UHD
4k00:38Aerial view of cityscape of Malmo, capital city of Scania, skyline of modern downtown, seascape of Baltic Sea and Ribersborg Beach area - landscape of Sweden from above, Scandinavia, Europe, 4k UHD
Amazing aerial view of the Malmo Western Harbour with beautiful houses and a turning Torso skyscraper during sunset. Beautiful city view from above.
4k00:21Amazing aerial view of the Malmo Western Harbour with beautiful houses and a turning Torso skyscraper during sunset. Beautiful city view from above.
Turning torso, Malmo, Sweden.
hd00:16Turning torso, Malmo, Sweden.
Malmo, Sweden. June 10, 2019. Turning Torso skyscraper in Malmo, Sweden. Aerial view over Vastra Hamnen (The Western Harbour) district.
4k00:26Malmo, Sweden. June 10, 2019. Turning Torso skyscraper in Malmo, Sweden. Aerial view over Vastra Hamnen (The Western Harbour) district.

Related video keywords