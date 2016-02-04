0
Stock video
Flock of ducks swim toward camera in pond.
B
- Stock footage ID: 14318881
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|807.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|67.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:25Soft focus to feed the seagulls in the river, a flock of seagulls flies over the river, ducks together with seagulls
hd00:13Beautiful duck is spreading its wings to fly on the lake, Beautiful Scenery Duck Taking Off on a Natural Lake in Slow Motion, Slow Motion Video Clip
hd00:23DOMESTIC DUCKS FLOATING ON THE RIVER. Beautiful ducks is spreading its wings to fly on the lake, Beautiful Scenery Duck Taking Off on a Natural Lake in Slow Motion Video Clip