 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sparkling water surface bokeh, flowing river water out of focus glints on afternoon sunlight, abstract natural background.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 14318755
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV248.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

juicy red party lights celebrations abstract background - for use with titles, logos and presentation background slides
4k00:20juicy red party lights celebrations abstract background - for use with titles, logos and presentation background slides
HD Loopable Background with nice blue bokeh
hd00:29HD Loopable Background with nice blue bokeh
Abstract Particle Background Texture - Moving Bubbles - Yellow
hd00:15Abstract Particle Background Texture - Moving Bubbles - Yellow
Glitter golden blurred sparkles background. Gold Glitter Blur Dust backdrop. Christmas golden light shine particles bokeh. Holiday concept. Slow motion 4K UHD video
4k00:25Glitter golden blurred sparkles background. Gold Glitter Blur Dust backdrop. Christmas golden light shine particles bokeh. Holiday concept. Slow motion 4K UHD video
Christmas tree decorated with New Year toys
hd00:18Christmas tree decorated with New Year toys
Abstract colorful background with bokeh lights
hd00:25Abstract colorful background with bokeh lights
Colorful Circles Video Background Loop. Glassy circular shapes perform a colorful dance.
hd00:17Colorful Circles Video Background Loop. Glassy circular shapes perform a colorful dance.
View of Piazza Unità in Trieste at sunset, Italy
hd00:09View of Piazza Unità in Trieste at sunset, Italy
See all

Related stock videos

Underwater light creates a beautiful veil, consisting of sunlight. Underwater ocean waves oscillate and flow with the rays of light
4k00:20Underwater light creates a beautiful veil, consisting of sunlight. Underwater ocean waves oscillate and flow with the rays of light
Waves of water of the river and the sea meet each other during high tide and low tide. Whirlpools of the maelstrom of Saltstraumen, Nordland, Norway
hd00:58Waves of water of the river and the sea meet each other during high tide and low tide. Whirlpools of the maelstrom of Saltstraumen, Nordland, Norway
Beautiful Water Surface Moving Up Waving. Clear Blue Water Filling the Screen. 4k Ultra HD 3840x2160.
4k00:12Beautiful Water Surface Moving Up Waving. Clear Blue Water Filling the Screen. 4k Ultra HD 3840x2160.
Slow motion close up of disturbed blue ocean water surface. Nice looping background (4K,ultra high definition 2160p, seamless loop), slow motion
4k00:16Slow motion close up of disturbed blue ocean water surface. Nice looping background (4K,ultra high definition 2160p, seamless loop), slow motion
Close-up of water droplets on glass, Rain Rain, Go Away. Large rain drops strike a window pane during a summer shower. 4K.
4k00:35Close-up of water droplets on glass, Rain Rain, Go Away. Large rain drops strike a window pane during a summer shower. 4K.
Underwater ocean waves ripple and flow with light rays. 4K seamless loop
4k00:15Underwater ocean waves ripple and flow with light rays. 4K seamless loop
Super Slow Motion Shot of Water Whirl at 1000 fps.
4k00:28Super Slow Motion Shot of Water Whirl at 1000 fps.
Beautiful water surface. Abstract background with animation waving of waterline. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Beautiful water surface. Abstract background with animation waving of waterline. Animation of seamless loop.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Dock on lake reflecting beautiful sunset, Oregon
4k00:25Dock on lake reflecting beautiful sunset, Oregon

Related video keywords